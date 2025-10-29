10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BUR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.50 $75.0K 4.6K 10.0K SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $32.00 $130.6K 35.9K 4.7K FI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $85.00 $26.4K 0 1.0K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $370.00 $118.0K 2.8K 952 PGR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $180.00 $39.1K 51 312 RKT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $15.00 $73.5K 350 300 CB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $340.00 $132.0K 33 201 SUPV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.50 $36.0K 3.9K 159 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $820.00 $131.1K 351 55 APO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $135.00 $61.2K 436 35

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BUR (NYSE:BUR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 4608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.6K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 35949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FI (NYSE:FI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.0K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 2813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PGR (NYSE:PGR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $3260.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CB (NYSE:CB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 443 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SUPV (NYSE:SUPV), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 3948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 324 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.1K, with a price of $7713.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APO (NYSE:APO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.