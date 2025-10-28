10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $30.50 $390.0K 548 5.0K ASST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/28/25 $1.50 $25.2K 7.4K 3.8K GLXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $45.00 $35.4K 5.5K 1.9K FHN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $19.00 $56.1K 743 754 XP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $117.8K 681 463 AJG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $280.00 $360.0K 204 401 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $73.8K 13.3K 320 LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $70.00 $53.2K 799 261 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $430.00 $54.5K 2.2K 65 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $700.00 $28.9K 152 38

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $30.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $390.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASST (NASDAQ:ASST), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 7411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 5592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FHN (NYSE:FHN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XP (NASDAQ:XP), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 444 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 462 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.8K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AJG (NYSE:AJG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 171 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.8K, with a price of $1295.0 per contract. There were 13370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMND (NYSE:LMND), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $1515.0 per contract. There were 2263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 325 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $14460.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

