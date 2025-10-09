10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.00 $66.1K 4.2K 2.1K LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $25.00 $32.4K 24.7K 1.3K CSX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.00 $45.0K 8.9K 1.0K BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $85.00 $30.0K 7.2K 659 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $37.8K 6.9K 318 BKSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $32.6K 3.6K 309 NNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $33.9K 1.4K 237 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $580.00 $48.0K 2.4K 208 ACHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $38.5K 11.0K 170 UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $100.00 $44.1K 1.6K 103

• Regarding ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 743 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 4250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 24742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 8927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 7228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 6938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKSY (NYSE:BKSY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 3656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 1490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 2485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 463 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 11059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 1611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

