10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $105.00 $122.2K 24.3K 1.7K GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $72.0K 8.6K 1.5K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.00 $102.9K 15.1K 1.3K KKR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $115.00 $96.3K 17 1.2K BULL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $15.50 $109.8K 122 754 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $40.00 $49.7K 13.3K 680 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $70.00 $49.7K 2.7K 650 LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $58.00 $54.1K 70 488 TFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $47.50 $52.6K 2.7K 435 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $120.00 $100.8K 341 318

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.2K, with a price of $2445.0 per contract. There were 24357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY GLXY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 8628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU NU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 114 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.9K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 15119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KKR KKR, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 359 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.3K, with a price of $831.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL BULL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.8K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 814 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 13370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND LMND, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TFC TFC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 368 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 2701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.8K, with a price of $1832.0 per contract. There were 341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.