10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $180.00 $46.8K 51.0K 84.5K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $31.00 $119.1K 132 64.9K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $180.00 $167.5K 8.6K 33.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $157.50 $60.6K 3.8K 30.8K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $355.00 $27.6K 3.9K 14.9K BMNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $65.00 $36.5K 13.2K 8.0K BITF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.50 $37.0K 479 3.5K SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $12.00 $71.3K 3.9K 2.9K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $160.00 $28.2K 5.2K 2.7K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $15.00 $98.3K 8.1K 2.7K

Explanation

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 223 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 51023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1369 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.1K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 8693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 518 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 3847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 3903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14911 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 13213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BITF BITF, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN SOUN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 172 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.3K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 3994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2909 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 5292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 839 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.3K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 8127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

