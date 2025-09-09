10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.00 $34.8K 90.6K 119.6K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $145.00 $204.7K 9.9K 8.9K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.00 $32.9K 8.5K 4.9K CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $22.50 $119.8K 1.3K 3.5K SBET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.00 $205.7K 7.3K 2.6K KMX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $84.1K 1.2K 941 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $255.00 $31.7K 4.8K 485 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $30.00 $40.2K 1.0K 450 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $165.00 $54.2K 1.7K 422 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $28.00 $133.3K 1.2K 356

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 129 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 183 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 90663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.7K, with a price of $853.0 per contract. There were 9994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1938 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 8567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI CPRI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1498 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 1319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.7K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 7338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KMX KMX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 801 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 4803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR CZR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 1739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.3K, with a price of $381.0 per contract. There were 1260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.