10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $90.00 $46.2K 2.1K 7.0K OSCR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.50 $62.3K 258 4.0K KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $125.00 $36.1K 3.5K 2.3K BLSH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $55.00 $132.5K 2.6K 1.8K MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $590.00 $70.0K 2.5K 1.0K TOST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $41.00 $44.9K 287 814 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $75.00 $50.1K 222 774 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $105.00 $378.2K 315 722 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $105.00 $45.3K 445 535 SUPV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.50 $37.5K 70 250

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 2170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3100 contract(s) at a $16.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR KKR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $1570.0 per contract. There were 3521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLSH BLSH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 2650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 2598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOST TOST, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 398 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ XYZ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 378 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $378.2K, with a price of $2625.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SUPV SUPV, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.