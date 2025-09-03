10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $40.00 $38.2K 5.2K 2.3K RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.00 $54.9K 26.9K 2.1K BE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $58.00 $245.0K 2.1K 1.0K ADP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $320.00 $35.0K 358 593 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $95.00 $42.0K 5.7K 435 WM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $240.00 $83.4K 330 251 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $250.00 $193.2K 1.6K 112 ULS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $60.00 $37.8K 59 96 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $600.00 $39.7K 335 79 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $390.00 $173.5K 133 47

• For SMR SMR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $436.0 per contract. There were 5282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RUN RUN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 26965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE BE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 2139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADP ADP, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 5771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WM WM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 288 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.4K, with a price of $931.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 499 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $193.2K, with a price of $3220.0 per contract. There were 1603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULS ULS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV GEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $3970.0 per contract. There were 335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 499 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.5K, with a price of $7230.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

