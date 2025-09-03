10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $71.00 $65.5K 10.5K 17.8K COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $320.00 $73.0K 24.7K 2.2K HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $100.00 $28.0K 2.8K 1.8K KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $125.00 $1.0 million 4.9K 1.1K BLSH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $55.00 $72.0K 588 632 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $26.5K 11.3K 626 AX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $70.00 $31.0K 0 501 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $27.00 $36.6K 6.4K 313 BULL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $13.00 $30.2K 235 261 BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $38.00 $26.2K 62 100

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2523 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 10584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 24774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $379.0 per contract. There were 2842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR KKR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 673 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 4948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLSH BLSH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSCR OSCR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 499 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 11319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AX AX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 226 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 141 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 288 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 6438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL BULL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 835 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.