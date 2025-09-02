10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $47.50 $36.9K 139 2.5K CYTK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $50.00 $52.0K 2.4K 1.4K CRMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.00 $52.5K 1.7K 1.2K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $37.0K 5.5K 440 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $320.00 $26.9K 1.3K 331 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $60.00 $29.9K 13.7K 315 THC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $190.00 $168.0K 116 208 CRSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $95.00 $94.4K 273 200 RARE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.50 $38.1K 162 151 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $280.00 $31.7K 3.9K 61

• For BMY BMY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CYTK CYTK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRMD CRMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS HIMS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 136 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 5537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUM HUM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO NVO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 13754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THC THC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 136 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRSP CRSP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 500 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.4K, with a price of $473.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RARE RARE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 136 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $3177.0 per contract. There were 3950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

