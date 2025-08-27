10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $180.00 $42.3K 62.8K 61.6K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $500.00 $28.0K 4.4K 5.5K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $300.00 $27.7K 871 5.4K MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $70.00 $88.5K 3.8K 1.3K NN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $18.00 $26.9K 4.3K 1.0K QBTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.00 $360.0K 2.6K 1.0K MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $290.00 $32.4K 1 993 PSTG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $45.00 $154.0K 2.8K 981 CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $41.2K 3.4K 930 BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $45.00 $56.2K 1.9K 876

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 62848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 4404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 515 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 3890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NN NN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 4389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QBTS QBTS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 506 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDB MDB, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $648.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSTG PSTG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.0K, with a price of $1540.0 per contract. There were 2801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 981 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 142 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 3445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 1901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.