10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.00 $34.0K 15.5K 34.3K CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $105.00 $34.0K 11.9K 10.7K NBIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $66.00 $39.0K 2.7K 4.6K TSSI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.00 $420.0K 6.4K 4.3K BMNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $60.00 $49.0K 5.5K 3.9K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $78.00 $114.0K 91 3.1K ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.50 $81.2K 143 1.6K BTCS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.00 $59.6K 1.3K 1.6K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $13.00 $45.0K 10.7K 901 COHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $85.00 $30.0K 246 661

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding WULF WULF, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 15563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 11964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NBIS NBIS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 2794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSSI TSSI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $420.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 6454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 5545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 519 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.2K, with a price of $443.0 per contract. There were 143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTCS BTCS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1001 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 1317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 10702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COHR COHR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

