August 11, 2025 1:35 PM 6 min read

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $360.00 $29.6K 15.7K 12.9K
OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $98.0K 15.1K 4.5K
DAVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $190.00 $239.6K 130 699
BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $52.50 $99.9K 1.3K 616
HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $80.00 $259.0K 309 475
BULL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.50 $30.5K 272 431
CMA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $67.50 $68.3K 551 202
XYZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $55.00 $28.7K 1.1K 146
GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $730.00 $30.5K 154 55
AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $32.3K 1.8K 52

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 15771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.0K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 15178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAVE DAVE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 489 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $239.6K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.9K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 1369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $259.0K, with a price of $3700.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL BULL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMA CMA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ XYZ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 522 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $730.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $1615.0 per contract. There were 1884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$73.751.97%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.10
Growth
81.99
Quality
N/A
Value
24.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$46.230.49%
BULL Logo
BULLWebull Corp
$15.916.07%
CMA Logo
CMAComerica Inc
$66.06-1.20%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$325.604.85%
DAVE Logo
DAVEDave Inc
$185.471.34%
GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$719.01-0.31%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$116.681.79%
OSCR Logo
OSCROscar Health Inc
$15.570.74%
XYZ Logo
XYZBlock Inc
$72.61-1.07%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date of Trade
ticker
Put/Call
Strike Price
DTE
Sentiment
Click to see more Options updates
Posted In:
OptionsBZI-AUOA
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved