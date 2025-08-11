10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $360.00 $29.6K 15.7K 12.9K OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $98.0K 15.1K 4.5K DAVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $190.00 $239.6K 130 699 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $52.50 $99.9K 1.3K 616 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $80.00 $259.0K 309 475 BULL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.50 $30.5K 272 431 CMA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $67.50 $68.3K 551 202 XYZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $55.00 $28.7K 1.1K 146 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $730.00 $30.5K 154 55 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $32.3K 1.8K 52

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 15771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.0K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 15178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAVE DAVE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 489 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $239.6K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.9K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 1369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $259.0K, with a price of $3700.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL BULL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMA CMA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ XYZ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 522 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $730.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $1615.0 per contract. There were 1884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.