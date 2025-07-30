10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $10.00 $35.0K 3.3K 8.7K ALHC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.50 $250.0K 15.3K 3.8K ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $182.50 $69.5K 3.3K 918 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.50 $131.5K 15.7K 518 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $73.00 $79.8K 94 392 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $175.00 $44.4K 14.4K 321 NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $85.00 $48.7K 180 310 ACAD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $23.00 $40.2K 810 257 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $220.00 $170.0K 183 220 BBIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $45.00 $48.0K 1.5K 208

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For REPL REPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 114 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 3310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALHC ALHC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 15302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 3330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 918 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.5K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 15788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS HIMS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $73.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ JNJ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 14487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO NVO, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $3480.0 per contract. There were 180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACAD ACAD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 244 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUM HUM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 534 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.0K, with a price of $6800.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIO BBIO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.