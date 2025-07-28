10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $78.00 $30.3K 736 2.5K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $410.00 $28.1K 2.9K 2.2K HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $107.00 $30.9K 4.7K 2.2K GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $40.00 $39.5K 4.2K 1.3K WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $72.50 $376.0K 4.2K 1.0K BULL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $20.00 $59.9K 3.1K 642 RKT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.20 $25.9K 25.6K 404 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $92.00 $26.7K 1 401 XYZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $75.00 $27.7K 1.8K 222 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $150.00 $61.0K 5.1K 203

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $403.0 per contract. There were 2948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $107.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $517.0 per contract. There were 4745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLXY GLXY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 417 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 4201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC WFC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 325 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $376.0K, with a price of $376.0 per contract. There were 4271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BULL BULL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 3173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT RKT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $14.20 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 25668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $92.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ XYZ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KKR KKR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 5132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.