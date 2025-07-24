10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $160.00 $31.9K 17.0K 42.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $155.00 $64.3K 36.1K 40.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $22.00 $164.5K 16.8K 13.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $167.50 $79.9K 22.8K 12.1K BMNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $60.00 $63.0K 1.3K 4.7K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $220.00 $27.4K 27.3K 2.8K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $290.00 $41.6K 767 1.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $17.50 $25.9K 1.0K 836 CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $124.00 $44.0K 850 703 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $50.00 $28.0K 21.1K 589

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $319.0 per contract. There were 17057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 36130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3500 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.5K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 16870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 22878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR BMNR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $704.0 per contract. There were 27373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 1012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 21112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.