10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $172.50 $92.4K 81.7K 42.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $160.00 $77.1K 29.1K 16.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $212.50 $27.5K 29.7K 11.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $510.00 $30.2K 33.3K 8.5K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $25.8K 35.0K 3.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $25.00 $75.4K 3.8K 1.7K CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.00 $57.1K 7.8K 1.5K MARA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $19.50 $76.5K 4.4K 1.1K BTBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $52.5K 16.5K 803 FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $180.00 $89.3K 11.4K 655

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 755 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 110 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 81726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 430 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 29167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 29790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 33394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 35005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1710 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.4K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 3813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR CIFR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1425 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 7881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 4410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTBT BTBT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 16562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.3K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 11447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

