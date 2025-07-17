10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $325.00 $27.5K 19.4K 116.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $222.50 $40.5K 8.1K 11.4K FFAI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.50 $41.9K 1.0K 2.3K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $33.00 $44.7K 3.7K 1.5K SBET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $30.00 $31.7K 8.8K 1.5K DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $250.00 $41.2K 293 1.2K QS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $22.00 $44.0K 413 1.1K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $26.00 $29.0K 3.3K 1.1K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $12.00 $28.4K 903 724 CBRL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $62.50 $48.3K 123 258

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 19451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 8146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FFAI FFAI, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 891 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 1007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 3736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $796.0 per contract. There were 8827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 1083 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 77 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS QS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 547 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 467 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 467 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 3380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 883 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CBRL CBRL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

