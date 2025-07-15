10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.00 $295.0K 5.9K 5.2K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $185.00 $34.7K 8.8K 5.2K DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $11.00 $25.0K 10 5.0K PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $40.00 $573.0K 40 1.0K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $93.00 $28.6K 221 947 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $150.00 $68.3K 726 370 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $200.00 $51.9K 5.3K 195 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1255.00 $45.5K 431 176 ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $60.00 $238.9K 42 123 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $135.00 $30.4K 2.8K 112

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For WBD WBD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $295.0K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 5901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $518.0 per contract. There were 8836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT DJT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $5.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS PINS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 129 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $573.0K, with a price of $573.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 549 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $1870.0 per contract. There were 726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 549 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $2595.0 per contract. There were 5305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $1255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $4555.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS ASTS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 248 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $238.9K, with a price of $2060.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 157 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $3380.0 per contract. There were 2810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

