10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $172.50 $33.0K 1.1K 53.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $435.00 $34.4K 24.0K 24.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $20.00 $96.3K 75.2K 17.9K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $160.00 $28.4K 2.3K 17.2K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $18.00 $83.4K 44.1K 13.5K CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $210.00 $189.4K 3.5K 3.9K VNET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.00 $613.2K 10.4K 3.2K ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $1.2 million 25.1K 3.2K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $145.00 $34.1K 3.5K 2.6K SQNS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.00 $54.0K 5.0K 2.5K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 24089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.3K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 75291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 2396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 248 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.4K, with a price of $417.0 per contract. There were 44124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL CRCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.4K, with a price of $376.0 per contract. There were 3512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VNET VNET, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $613.2K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 10494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1993 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 25135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $683.0 per contract. There were 3534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQNS SQNS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 5071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

