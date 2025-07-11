10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $430.00 $50.0K 10.7K 35.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $145.00 $31.1K 18.8K 19.4K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $240.00 $28.8K 8.7K 5.5K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $143.00 $94.8K 1.0K 4.5K CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $135.00 $196.5K 1.4K 4.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $23.00 $25.5K 10.2K 3.8K CIFR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $4.50 $34.5K 0 1.7K PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $200.00 $54.2K 2.4K 1.6K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $195.00 $48.0K 3.6K 1.6K ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $265.00 $99.8K 88 802

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 10796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $421.0 per contract. There were 18819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 8734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $316.0 per contract. There were 1072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 673 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.5K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 1475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 10272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR CIFR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1380 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 3689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACN ACN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 644 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.8K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

