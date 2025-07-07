9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $730.00 $125.0K 4.6K 8.4K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $190.00 $710.2K 12.9K 4.7K GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $177.50 $36.0K 2.3K 1.0K ASST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.00 $112.9K 1.9K 215 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $67.50 $195.5K 263 208 CHTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $200.00 $45.9K 434 140 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $1250.00 $30.6K 234 99 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $60.00 $46.9K 538 57 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $60.00 $31.7K 20 5

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For META META, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $730.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 4610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $710.2K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 12950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASST ASST, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 165 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 807 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.9K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 346 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.5K, with a price of $1955.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHTR CHTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 557 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $22990.0 per contract. There were 434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $1250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $4385.0 per contract. There were 234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS ASTS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 256 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $938.0 per contract. There were 538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $6352.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.