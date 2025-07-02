10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $725.00 $32.8K 3.2K 13.4K GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $177.50 $54.5K 4.2K 9.7K RUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.00 $54.0K 14.8K 2.1K ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $87.00 $26.1K 277 784 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $150.00 $44.2K 540 252 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $100.00 $40.0K 1.3K 235 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $32.1K 660 100 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $1325.00 $53.7K 302 60 LYV PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $145.00 $26.7K 29 50 TTD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $55.00 $29.4K 708 12

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $725.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 3227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 4212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUM RUM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 14857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDDT RDDT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 1330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT DJT, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 562 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $1325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $4890.0 per contract. There were 302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYV LYV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 261 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $2453.0 per contract. There were 708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

