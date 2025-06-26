10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $155.00 $104.4K 109.7K 244.6K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.00 $76.6K 22.1K 16.3K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $13.00 $157.9K 18.6K 9.5K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $75.00 $28.2K 14.1K 8.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $23.00 $106.5K 17.5K 5.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $155.00 $83.3K 16.1K 3.1K CRCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $200.00 $63.6K 2.6K 2.1K QUBT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $17.00 $41.3K 661 975 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $270.00 $30.6K 566 974 AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $230.00 $101.8K 8.2K 706

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 567 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.4K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 109745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 428 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 22190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.9K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 18664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 14123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 3791 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 17553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 391 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.3K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 16194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL CRCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $2120.0 per contract. There were 2691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QUBT QUBT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 516 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 568 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.8K, with a price of $1998.0 per contract. There were 8290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.