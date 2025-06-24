10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $205.00 $27.1K 38.4K 61.0K CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $200.00 $46.8K 22.7K 36.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $137.00 $46.1K 2.9K 31.2K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $270.00 $41.3K 1.4K 14.8K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $485.00 $35.1K 1.5K 8.6K MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $370.00 $27.9K 4.2K 4.5K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $70.00 $198.7K 27.1K 3.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $105.00 $748.0K 4.0K 2.8K NN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $13.00 $52.8K 47 2.7K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $297.50 $159.5K 59 1.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 331 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 38450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRCL CRCL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 22766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 2993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $485.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 1580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 4239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 984 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.7K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 27109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 906 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 113 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $748.0K, with a price of $6620.0 per contract. There were 4072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NN NN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1505 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 684 contract(s) at a $297.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.5K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.