10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $144.00 $39.6K 24.2K 100.8K CRCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $240.00 $45.4K 6.6K 32.8K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $138.00 $50.9K 6.0K 16.0K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $200.00 $61.0K 6.4K 4.1K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $86.7K 84.5K 3.0K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $370.00 $33.6K 2.5K 1.8K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $180.00 $1.5 million 8.2K 1.4K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $115.00 $90.7K 1.6K 1.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $145.00 $61.0K 4.7K 784 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $400.00 $182.2K 648 290

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 503 contract(s) at a $144.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 24245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL CRCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 6646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 507 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 6091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 6465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF WULF, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 210 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2864 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.7K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 84522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 2571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 836 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 8207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.7K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 1642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 4780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE ADBE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 243 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.