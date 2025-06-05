8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $300.00 $50.4K 15.2K 166.7K BYON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $39.0K 993 825 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $217.50 $29.2K 95 513 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $90.3K 3.2K 430 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $50.00 $91.5K 10.4K 421 BURL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $230.00 $40.8K 61 82 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $370.00 $53.6K 418 14 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5200.00 $62.4K 59 4





• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $477.0 per contract. There were 15201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BYON BYON, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 589 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 225 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.3K, with a price of $9030.0 per contract. There were 3286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG CMG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 10437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BURL BURL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 589 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $10739.0 per contract. There were 418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG BKNG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $5200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $62470.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

