7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $340.00 $83.2K 13.7K 96.5K ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $50.00 $50.8K 10.3K 11.8K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $200.00 $32.3K 10.2K 345 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $247.50 $43.6K 91 273 YETI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $27.50 $64.6K 953 235 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $95.00 $25.4K 461 50 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2600.00 $30.0K 129 21

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.2K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 13708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY ETSY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 10346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $1405.0 per contract. There were 10298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YETI YETI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.6K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 309 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI MELI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $2600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $10000.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

