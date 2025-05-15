10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $135.00 $35.8K 65.1K 119.0K SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $45.00 $40.3K 17.2K 29.7K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $410.00 $54.5K 2.7K 12.1K QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.00 $37.5K 15.1K 8.6K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $40.00 $32.0K 55 7.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $210.00 $28.8K 38.4K 2.0K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $470.00 $75.0K 1.8K 1.2K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $131.00 $30.0K 629 1.0K APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $365.00 $50.0K 1.7K 377 AAOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $27.9K 2.2K 188

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 65199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 328 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 17264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 2796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QBTS QBTS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 15138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $2910.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $876.0 per contract. There were 38432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $3125.0 per contract. There were 1860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP APP, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 1732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAOI AAOI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 246 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.