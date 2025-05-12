7 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $650.00 $28.6K 7.9K 48.6K T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $22.00 $39.1K 11.4K 4.8K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $155.00 $101.4K 10.8K 3.1K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $32.50 $35.8K 946 101 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $170.00 $63.1K 1.5K 100 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1020.00 $54.8K 53 70 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $122.0K 1.2K 52

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For META META, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $479.0 per contract. There were 7988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T T, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 11481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.4K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 10876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA CMCSA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 1542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $1020.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $7830.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 249 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.0K, with a price of $2440.0 per contract. There were 1208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

