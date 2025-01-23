10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $195.00 $54.7K 6.3K 8.0K MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $140.00 $81.2K 2.4K 1.4K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $110.00 $28.5K 20.0K 1.1K GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $550.00 $31.0K 0 846 FTAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $110.00 $150.5K 1.6K 684 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $70.00 $122.7K 29.2K 603 NNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $35.00 $45.2K 402 347 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $430.00 $35.0K 1.1K 322 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $250.00 $70.1K 3.9K 111 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $520.00 $46.5K 22 56

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GE GE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 31, 2025. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 6353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM MMM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 358 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.2K, with a price of $2320.0 per contract. There were 2466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 20010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV GEV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTAI FTAI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 148 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 198 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.7K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 29231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNE NNE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $908.0 per contract. There were 402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 1179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HON HON, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 358 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.1K, with a price of $1402.0 per contract. There were 3969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 239 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $2325.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

