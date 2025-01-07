10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $32.8K 15.8K 2.0K RKT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $11.00 $30.0K 3.7K 545 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $82.50 $123.6K 0 500 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $100.00 $26.6K 4.0K 408 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $280.00 $25.2K 15.5K 271 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $65.00 $25.4K 1.0K 191 FI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $220.00 $28.1K 244 172 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $180.00 $88.5K 835 108 AFL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $102.00 $39.0K 0 100 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $240.00 $52.6K 2.1K 27

• Regarding SCHW SCHW, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 585 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 15802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT RKT, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 463 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.6K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $762.0 per contract. There were 4083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $2536.0 per contract. There were 15520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 1099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FI FI, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 131 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX BX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFL AFL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 374 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $2925.0 per contract. There were 2123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

