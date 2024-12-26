10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $247.50 $33.1K 1.7K 10.4K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/27/24 $437.50 $29.3K 3.3K 7.2K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $216.0K 16.8K 5.6K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $195.00 $60.8K 5.3K 4.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $255.00 $30.2K 26.0K 3.6K BBAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.00 $209.6K 1.6K 2.7K QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/03/25 $18.00 $29.6K 2.2K 2.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $63.7K 12.8K 2.6K BTDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.00 $195.0K 3.8K 1.7K AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $195.00 $36.0K 3.8K 1.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 27, 2024. Parties traded 154 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 1719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $437.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 3372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 16838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $811.0 per contract. There were 5365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 27, 2024. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $439.0 per contract. There were 26035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBAI BBAI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 750 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 723 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.6K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 1600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QUBT QUBT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 114 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 12833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTDR BTDR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 3874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 3823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.