10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JBLU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.00 $48.5K 25.1K 799 AMTM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $20.00 $82.5K 8 650 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $84.3K 46.3K 459 BLDR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $150.00 $359.0K 0 191 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $97.00 $43.3K 238 153 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $300.00 $43.2K 613 129 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $118.00 $38.2K 9 82 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $340.00 $40.8K 64 22 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $210.00 $61.7K 545 20 POWL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $190.00 $30.3K 7 11

• For JBLU JBLU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 490 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 25117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMTM AMTM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.3K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 46357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLDR BLDR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $359.0K, with a price of $1880.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 27, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $433.0 per contract. There were 238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX FDX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 113 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT VRT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV GEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 113 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $4089.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 723 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $3085.0 per contract. There were 545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For POWL POWL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 233 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $3036.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.