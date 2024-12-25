10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/27/24 $142.00 $29.6K 33.8K 140.6K BBAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.50 $97.9K 1.2K 10.9K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $260.00 $37.5K 82.3K 7.3K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/03/25 $265.00 $619.7K 28 3.9K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/03/25 $245.00 $35.9K 3.0K 3.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.00 $31.6K 7.8K 1.2K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $8.00 $293.4K 1.7K 1.0K CDNS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $335.00 $170.5K 65 923 BRZE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $45.00 $28.4K 3.3K 629 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $99.00 $39.3K 491 327

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 33843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBAI BBAI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 751 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 466 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.9K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 82343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $619.7K, with a price of $9685.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on January 3, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $359.0 per contract. There were 3049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $317.0 per contract. There were 7870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI RGTI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 27, 2024. Parties traded 889 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $293.4K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CDNS CDNS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.5K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BRZE BRZE, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 264 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 3385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COHR COHR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 27, 2024. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

