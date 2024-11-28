10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $135.00 $28.6K 16.4K 226.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $235.00 $31.1K 25.7K 68.7K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $422.50 $35.7K 2.5K 8.9K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $335.00 $205.4K 7.8K 7.5K MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $380.00 $55.0K 2.6K 5.4K KC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.50 $62.5K 139 4.0K ALAB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $105.00 $94.8K 7.5K 4.0K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $70.00 $42.8K 19.3K 3.8K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/13/24 $26.50 $26.8K 405 2.4K ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $187.50 $35.6K 1.9K 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 286 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 16414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 385 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 25746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 259 contract(s) at a $422.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 2576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 403 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.4K, with a price of $506.0 per contract. There were 7836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 2604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KC KC, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 611 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALAB ALAB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $998.0 per contract. There were 7510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 19339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 13, 2024. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $26.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $458.0 per contract. There were 1959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.