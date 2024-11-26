10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $137.00 $71.2K 18.4K 47.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $260.00 $32.3K 53.0K 26.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $138.00 $40.0K 2.6K 16.5K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $65.00 $27.5K 7.9K 3.1K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $390.00 $80.1K 1.3K 3.0K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $185.00 $94.6K 3.6K 2.5K DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $160.00 $284.0K 2.3K 1.0K QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.00 $49.8K 796 851 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $157.50 $30.0K 1.0K 838 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $340.00 $40.7K 536 782

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 403 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 236 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 18482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 647 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 53058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 301 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 2674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 7959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.1K, with a price of $1780.0 per contract. There were 1349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 757 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.6K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $284.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QUBT QUBT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 166 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

