10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $41.50 $25.2K 11 1.4K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $495.00 $69.2K 1.4K 1.0K SPHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $40.00 $429.0K 6.4K 687 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $190.00 $49.5K 1.7K 324 FWONK CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $80.00 $36.0K 1 150 TMUS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $180.00 $27.6K 552 139 GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $195.00 $28.1K 3.6K 46 TME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $17.00 $27.5K 239 10 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $29.2K 1.7K 7 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $120.00 $51.7K 1.2K 6

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 382 contract(s) at a $41.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $495.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.2K, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 1480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPHR SPHR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 126 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 568 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $429.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 6470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 1762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FWONK FWONK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 279 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS TMUS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 3663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TME TME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 1724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 525 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.