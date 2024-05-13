10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $900.00 $175.9K 15.7K 36.7K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $152.50 $52.5K 4.3K 9.0K DOCN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $35.00 $66.5K 30 3.5K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $190.00 $25.7K 25.6K 2.3K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $147.00 $65.7K 758 1.6K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $405.00 $31.2K 10.9K 1.1K SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $780.00 $36.2K 892 872 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $120.00 $52.0K 1.3K 871 PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $21.00 $32.2K 2.3K 398 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $95.00 $31.9K 462 386

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.9K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 15796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 4364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCN DOCN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 186 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.5K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 25657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 332 contract(s) at a $147.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 10910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $780.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $1810.0 per contract. There were 892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 872 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PATH PATH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 2384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM ARM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 186 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $3196.0 per contract. There were 462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

