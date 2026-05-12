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May 12, 2026 10:47 AM 24 min read

Summit Midstream Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/429v6ix7

Summary

Summit Midstream reported first quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $54.2 million, with overall performance aligning with expectations despite some segment variances.

The company remains optimistic about achieving the midpoint of its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $225 million to $265 million, driven by a more favorable crude oil environment.

Operationally, 37 wells were connected during the quarter, with particularly strong performance in the Rockies segment.

Summit Midstream executed a 10-year agreement for 100 million cubic feet per day of firm capacity for the Double E gas pipeline, reflecting strong demand and potential for future expansions.

Financially, the company made strides in simplifying its balance sheet, including the repayment of $45 million in preferred stock dividends and a $42 million common stock placement.

Management expressed confidence in continued growth and a potential reinstatement of common dividends, alongside strategic M&A evaluations.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Randall Burton (Treasurer and Investor Relations)

Heath Deneke (President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)

Bill Malt (Chief Financial Officer)

Heath Deneke (President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)

OPERATOR

Certainly. And as a reminder, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our first question comes from the line of Mark Reachman from Noble Capital Markets. Your question please.

Mark Reachman (Equity Analyst)

Would you please discuss the competitive positioning of the Double E pipeline? Are you seeing increasing demand for incremental takeaway capacity tied to LNG's export growth and, and could Double E ultimately require additional expansion phases beyond what's currently contemplated?

Heath Deneke (President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)

Mark Reachman (Equity Analyst)

that's very helpful. Now, how sustainable is Rocky's throughput growth over the next several quarters? And what level of producer activity are you seeing in the D.J. and Williston basins? And on that you might discuss the commodity mix and margin profile of the Rockies.

Heath Deneke (President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)

Bill Malt (Chief Financial Officer)

Heath Deneke (President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)

Mark Reachman (Equity Analyst)

Now are there any bolt on acquisition opportunities in your operating regions, particularly the Rockies and Permian, where you're seeing the stronger operational momentum?

Heath Deneke (President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)

Mark Reachman (Equity Analyst)

And then my last question is just what are the remaining plans and objectives in your broader capital structure optimization strategy and how do you prioritize the capital allocation between debt reduction, organic growth, acquisitions and return of capital to shareholders? Go ahead Bill.

Bill Malt (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Reachman (Equity Analyst)

That's great, that's very helpful. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please on your telephone. This does conclude the question and answer session as well as today's program. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation.

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