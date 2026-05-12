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May 12, 2026 9:07 AM 41 min read

Brightstar Lottery Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/782808606?pwd=fwloVo7l

Summary

Brightstar Lottery reported a 1% increase in revenue to $590 million, with adjusted EBITDA growing by 15% amid a challenging market environment.

The company continues to innovate with successful game launches in Italy and new digital initiatives, including the expansion of ilottery platforms and a direct-to-consumer strategy.

Management remains confident about future growth, focusing on strategic priorities like game innovation and channel expansion, and anticipates stronger performance in the second half of 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to the Bright Star Lottery first quarter 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to James Hurley, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. James, please go ahead.

Vince Sadusky

Max

OPERATOR

Jeff Stanchel (Equity Analyst)

Max

Jeff Stanchel (Equity Analyst)

Max

Yeah, the inflationary pressure per se is not super significant. We're talking about a few million dollars in the quarter, mostly concentrated in the postage and freight activity. So we think that this is a manageable number within our cost initiatives. We think we can absorb that impact relatively easily during the year.

Jeff Stanchel (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. And if I could just squeeze in one quick housekeeping. Apologies if I missed this. Max, did you say what the embedded Euro assumption was for the full year guide? Is it still 115 or did that move just given? I think spot moved a little bit higher since it was reported.

Max

Yeah, fair questions. I think at this point, with four and a half months in, it's probably the right thing to do is to update the effects to the117. There is still some volatility associated with that, but we believe the 117 is more appropriate than the 115 at this point.

Jeff Stanchel (Equity Analyst)

Perfect, thanks very much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Barry Jonas with Truist. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Barry Jonas (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

We cannot hear you. Sorry, did you not hear the question? This is Ellen, the operator. Barry, if you could please repeat your question to confirm our speakers. Can hear it. Thank you. Great. Can you guys hear me now? Yes.

Barry Jonas (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. So my question was, was, was a two parter on the Multi State Lottery's first Powerballs expanding internationally. So wanted to get your thoughts on potential upside there and timing and then for Mega Millions, I believe the consortium is talking about making tweaks to potentially improve results. So was hoping you can give us some color on those tweaks and expectations there. Thank you.

Max

Barry Jonas (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. And then just for Mega Millions, are there actions the consortium can take to maybe improve trends there or is it just a waiting game to get the jackpots at a sufficient level?

Max

Barry Jonas (Equity Analyst)

Okay, yeah, we're sorry, we had some technical issues. It's been a morning of technical issues here in Rhode island with otherwise a beautiful day here in New England. Max, I assume you took the question on Powerball and it sounds like multi state jackpots in general. So if there's anything else I can help out with there. But otherwise I think we're back.

Max

Barry Jonas (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Maybe just one more follow up. You know, now that pro forma leverage after the last Italy payment is three and a half and the shares are still depressed. You know, how are you thinking about capital allocation here and maybe just timing to hit that mid cycle target of three times or less. Thank you. Yes.

Max

Barry Jonas (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Chad Banan with Macquarie Capital. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Chad Banan (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Was wondering if you could elaborate just a little bit more just in terms of opportunities on the AI front in this business, either from a cost savings standpoint or just from an efficiency standpoint, if any of that has improved as we've kind of worked through work through the year thus far. Thank you.

Vince Sadusky

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Domenico Gilotti with Equita. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Domenico Gilotti (Equity Analyst)

Vince Sadusky

Max

OPERATOR

Your final question comes from David Katz with Jefferies. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

David Katz (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back to Vince Sadusky, CEO for closing remarks.

Vince Sadusky

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.

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