Transcript: Fabrinet Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you Operator and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Fabrinet's financial and operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 which ended March 27, 2026. With me on the call today are Seamus Grady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Chavez Vera, Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on the Investor section of our website [email protected] during this call we will present both GAAP and non GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Investors section of our website for important information including our earnings press release and investor presentation which include our GAAP to non GAAP reconciliation as well as additional details of our revenue breakdown. In addition, today's discussion will contain forward looking statements about the future financial performance of the company. Forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. These statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation and we undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information or future events, except as required by law. For a description of the risk factors that may affect our results, please refer to our recent SEC filings, in particular the section captioned Risk Factors in our Form 10Q filed on February 3, 2026. We will begin the call with remarks from Seamus and Chava, followed by time for questions. I would now like to turn the call over to Fabrinet's Chairman and CEO Seamus Grady.

Seamus thank you, Gaura Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining our call. Today we delivered an outstanding financial performance in the third quarter along with several notable achievements that we believe can extend our strong growth Trends into the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2027. Revenue is above our guidance range at a record $1.214 billion, with year over year growth accelerating to an impressive 39%. Record non GAAP EPS of $3.7 also exceeded our guidance range, reflecting continued excellent execution. Looking at our quarter by product area, Optical Communications revenue growth increased to 35% from a year ago. This was driven by 55% year over year growth in telecom revenue, which was fueled by strong growth in a wide range of products within telecom datacenter. Interconnect revenue grew a robust 90% from a year ago and 38% from Q2 and we believe strong longer term Data Center Interconnect (DCI) growth trends remain firmly intact. This remarkable telecom performance more than offset softer than expected Datacom revenue, which grew 4% year over year but declined 6% from Q2. Underlying Datacom demand remains exceptionally strong. In fact, demand during the quarter far exceeded what we were able to ship, meaning our reported revenue does not fully reflect the true momentum of the business. Right now demand is outpacing the broader supply of certain components and we are actively working to narrow that gap. While we expect the supply demand imbalance to persist into the fourth quarter, we remain optimistic that supply conditions will improve over time. The strong demand we are seeing today positions us well as that improvement unfolds. As we have outlined, our Datacom strategy is to continue supporting the strong demand trends we are seeing with our largest customer while actively expanding into new high growth channels such as direct engagement with hyperscalers and partnerships with merchant vendors. With that in mind, we are happy to report that we have made meaningful tangible progress on both fronts. First, we're excited to share that we have successfully completed qualification and have already begun shipping two Datacom transceiver programs directly to a hyperscale customer with initial ramp starting in the fourth quarter. We expect volumes to ramp steadily throughout fiscal 2027 with these programs becoming a meaningful contributor to our Datacom revenue over time. Second, building on the groundwork laid over the last several quarters, we are on track to qualify and ramp multiple merchant transceiver programs, including several for data center scale out applications with existing and new customers. We expect production to begin in the second half of the calendar year, aligning with the early part of fiscal 2027 with additional ramps progressing into the second half of the fiscal year. We expect this combination of hyperscale and merchant program wins to further diversify our Datacom revenue and provide multiple new growth vectors in the new year and beyond. In non optical communications, revenue jumped 52% year over year and 8% sequentially from Q2. This growth was driven primarily by high performance compute revenue which continues to ramp as we support our customers transition to their latest product generation. At the same time, we are seeing encouraging traction beyond the current ramp with new program wins and expanded scope across additional products that we will be manufacturing to support their accelerated computing infrastructure. We're also increasing capacity to align with the customer's ambitious growth plans, reflecting a deepening and increasingly strategic relationship. Automotive revenue moderated in the third quarter as anticipated with revenue decreasing modestly from Q2. This decline was more than offset by continued growth in industrial laser revenue which was up 9% from a year ago and 7% from Q2. An important area of strategic focus for us over the past several years has been CO packaged Optics or CPO. In this space we are deepening our engagement with customers across the CPO ecosystem including optical components, external laser source pluggables as well as other integrated precision optical packaging solutions. Building on our long standing silicon photonics expertise. CPO relies heavily on advanced semiconductor packaging technologies and we have been actively investing to expand our capabilities in this area with a focus on scalable, high quality manufacturing processes and broader system level integration. This includes leveraging and extending our in house silicon photonics expertise while also partnering with key technology providers to enhance our ability to deliver more integrated end to end manufacturing solutions. With that backdrop, we have made a minority investment in Ray Tech Semiconductor Semiconductor, a Taiwan based provider of advanced wafer level packaging technologies. As an ecosystem partner. We already serve a number of common customers and expect this collaboration to further strengthen our capabilities and extend our offering. This investment supports our continued evolution from silicon photonics into more advanced packaging and integration solutions, reinforcing our role as a key manufacturing partner within the CPO ecosystem. Looking at our business as a whole, we are very excited by both the number and size of customer engagements for our advanced manufacturing services. The breadth and depth of these projects provides us with significant opportunities to demonstrate our differentiation and expertise that we've established as a key enabler for the success of our customers. Most Advanced Products as you know, we have been expanding our capacity to support our accelerating growth trends. We continue to make progress in the construction of Building 10, which will add 2 million square feet to our current 3.7 million square feet of space. With plans to be fully completed around the beginning of the new calendar year, we are on track to have a portion of building 10 ready by next month consistent with what we described last quarter. In addition to that, with our accelerated construction timeline, we now expect to commission an additional floor in this five storey structure by the end of September, with the rest of the building still scheduled to be completed by January. Beyond Building 10, we have sufficient land available at our campus in Chonburi for two additional buildings of more than 1 million square feet each. While this means we expect to have ample capacity available for the next several years, we continue to think ahead. In that context, we have recently acquired a building and land in the Nawanakhore Industrial Estate in Thailand not far from our Pinehurst campus. We have already begun renovations to make the existing 200,000 square foot building a world class clean room factory with sufficient space on the 8 acre site for additional expansion at a later time. In summary, our success in the third quarter extends well beyond our strong financial performance. We are particularly encouraged by the multiple new growth vectors we are adding across our Datacom business, while our diversified telecom portfolio continues to show solid momentum and our non optical communications segment expands further. This combination of execution and strategic progress reinforces our confidence in sustaining our growth trajectory, extending our leadership position in the fourth quarter and carrying that momentum into fiscal year 2027. Now I'd like to turn the call over to CHABA for more details on our third quarter results and our outlook for the fourth quarter.

CIABA thank you Seamus and good afternoon everyone. We delivered another record breaking performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Revenue of $1.214 billion exceeded our guidance range, with revenue growth accelerating to a remarkable 39% from a year ago and 7% from the prior quarter. Strong execution and FX evaluation tailwinds led to non GAAP EPS of $3.72 that also exceeded our guidance range. Turning to revenue by Market in the third quarter, optical communications revenue was $889 million with revenue growth accelerating to 35% from a year ago and 7% from Q2. Within optical communications, telecom revenue was a record $628 million, climbing 55% from a year ago and 13% from Q2. Within telecom, revenue from Data Center Interconnect Modules or DCI jumped to $197 million, growing 90% from a year ago and 38% from the second quarter. Datacom revenue of $260 million increased 4% from a year ago, but moderated 6% from Q2 due to broadening component and material supply constraints in the quarter. Turning to non optical communications revenue reached $326 million, growing 52% year over year and 8% sequentially from Q2. This strong performance was once again driven primarily by continued momentum in our HPC program which delivered $107 million in revenue, up 25% from Q2. Automotive revenue declined slightly as anticipated to $115 million while industrial laser revenue increased to $44 million. As I discussed, the details of our P and L all expense and profitability metrics will be presented on a non GAAP basis unless otherwise Noted gross margin in the third quarter was 12.1%, a 10 basis point improvement from a year ago and a 30 basis point decline from Q2. As anticipated primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds. We continue to demonstrate operating leverage with operating expenses declining to 1.4% of revenue. This resulted in an operating margin of 10.7%, a 50 basis point improvement from a year ago and 20 basis point decline from Q2. Interest income was $7 million and we saw a foreign exchange evaluation gain of $7 million in the quarter. Our effective GAAP tax rate for the quarter was 6.7%. We expect our tax rate to moderate in Q4 resulting in a mid single digit effective GAAP tax rate for the year. Net income was a record $135 million or $3.72 per diluted share. Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the third quarter with cash and short term investments of $946 million, down $16 million from the end of Q2. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $53 million. Capital expenditure spending of $64 million reflects continued accelerated construction of Building 10 as well as capacity expansions to support the rapid growth across the business. As a result, free cash flow was an outflow of $11 million in the quarter. Before getting into our guidance, I want to provide some additional color on our recent capital allocation decisions. As Seamus mentioned, we have made a minority investment in Ray Tech Semiconductor Semiconductor to support our efforts in advancing manufacturing solutions for CPO. In April we completed a private placement of approximately $32 million for 20 million shares of Ray Tech Semiconductor, representing approximately a 14% position. This investment deepens our partnership and supports our joint efforts toward bringing CPO technology to market at scale. Early in the fourth quarter, we expect to complete the purchase of an 8 acre campus in Nawanakhore Industrial Estate, Thailand. Located approximately 15 minutes from our Pinehurst campus, the Nawanakhore facility currently consists of a 200,000 square foot building with additional space on the site for future expansion. We have already initiated minor renovations to support world class green room manufacturing capabilities and we expect to begin utilizing the space early next quarter. The total purchase price of $11 million will be reflected in our fourth quarter financials. With our very strong balance sheet, we are well positioned to deploy capital efficiently, support our growth initiatives and continue to generate superior returns while remaining committed to returning surplus cash to shareholders through our share repurchase program. In the third quarter we did not repurchase a meaningful number of shares. However, our share repurchase program remains active and we ended the quarter with approximately $169 million available under our current authorization. Now turning to the details of our guidance, we expect revenue in all major product categories to increase in the fourth quarter despite a broader supply constrained environment with Datacom growth expected to be more measured as we continue to navigate component availability that is not keeping pace with strong demand. At the same time, we are excited by the number of new customer programs coming online, which we expect will contribute more meaningfully to our performance in fiscal year 2027 than in the fourth quarter. With that backdrop, we expect total revenue to be in the range of 1.25 to $1.29 billion, representing year over year growth of approximately 40%. At the midpoint, we expect gross margin dynamics to be similar to Q3 with continued operating leverage as top line growth continues. As a result, we expect non GAAP EPS to be in the range of $3.72 to $3.87. In summary, our third quarter results were exceptional with record revenue and earnings that exceeded our guidance. As growth continued to accelerate, we also made strong progress against our longer term strategic priorities, establishing additional vectors of sustainable growth that we expect to begin contributing as early as the fourth quarter, positioning us to extend our strong track record into fiscal 2027 and beyond. Operator, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Hi guys, thanks very much. I just wanted to double click on the datacom business. I know that last quarter you talked about having some new supply of 200 gig per lane VMLs coming online that would help support growth in the data business. It sounds like that didn't happen. I'm just wondering kind of what's going on in terms of EML supply. Is that the gating item you're referencing or are there other components that are problematic now? Anything more you can tell us are would be great.

Yeah, there are. Hi, this is Seamus. Yeah, there's a number of, I guess commodities, you could say, that are causing constraints. You know, first of all, we're very excited at the breadth and depth of the opportunities we see in front of us. Not just with our main customer, but across a number of new products, new markets for us. Since we started to see the revenue accelerate from this AI driven demand, our Strategy has been to support the existing demand and also while pursuing additional hyperscale direct and also merchant relationships. So we're excited with the progress we're making there and what we're managing right now. It's not demand risk, it's supply constraints. With respect to Datacom supply, we saw a broadening of supply shortages for components and materials for Datacom products. And as a result, shipments and revenue were well below demand levels. We could have shipped a lot more if we had those components. Without these supply constraints, Datacom revenue would have been a new record by a wide margin. While we expect the constraints to get resolved over time, we do have to deal with them right now. In the near term, we anticipate that supply volatility will continue. And you know, it's in a number of areas. It's not any one component. It's a number of areas, mainly lasers, memory, which I think is. It's no secret that there's a global shortage of memory and also certain ASICs. So it's across a number of commodities.

Great. And then I just wanted to ask one also on cpo, I just want to be clear on where you guys see your opportunity in CPO (Co-Packaged Optics). I guess I assume that ELSFPs (External Laser Source Pluggables) that go into CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) switches are kind of a real natural for you guys. Are you also going to manufacture other elements of CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) switches? I mean, historically, you guys have not really been involved in manufacturing the switches themselves. But obviously this is a unique architecture. There's a giant amount of sort of fiber attach that goes in here and fiber attached units into that CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) package. I just want to be clear on what you guys see yourselves kind of doing in terms of that manufacturing exercise. Thanks a lot, guys.

Yeah, so for us, you know, CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) for us is really an evolution from silicon photonics and precision photonics packaging capabilities that we've had for many years. And it continues to be an area of investment for us to align our capabilities with our customers roadmaps. For many years, you know, CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) has been just on the horizon, but it's a lot more real now than it's ever been. And we're in an excellent position to benefit. We feel we're well ahead of our competitors in making this technology a reality. And we're already seeing some CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) revenue, though the amounts are relatively small at this point. We're working on a number of CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) programs with three different customers. The specific timing, you know, on each of them, we don't really want to speak on their behalf, but we're you know, we're working on three separate programs and as with our customer programs, we expect to see the impact in line width or slightly ahead of our customers production schedules. So the growth in CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) is in front of us. And as you rightly point out, there are several opportunities for us in CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) and we feel we can participate at maybe a higher level up the food chain than we have historically. So we're excited about cpo. Thank you. You're welcome.

Yes. So our current HPC program is ramping according to our customers expectations. It's not ramping in a perfect straight line. These things never do. But we've been working closely with the customer to transition production to their latest generation product and that transition is making good progress. We've also been awarded some follow on business for additional programs separate from the main, if you like the main programs. We've been awarded some additional programs with that customer. So we're really helping to support their accelerated computing infrastructure in a broader way than we have been in the past. We're installing additional capacity right now to support both the technology transition and also the additional products that we'll be manufacturing because of this technology transition. We now believe that 150 million mark will be pushed out by maybe one quarter. But you know, as a result we expect our high performance computer revenue to continue growing even after you reach the first $150 million in quarterly revenue milestone. So you know, short term this quarter, let's say we don't think we get to the 150 million, but we think it's probably a quarter away. But longer term, you know, because we're now making more than just if you like, one family of products, we think the opportunity is more than that. So like I said, while the timing has shifted slightly, the overall trajectory is stronger actually and we expect continued growth beyond that 150 million level, we remain very optimistic about the long term outlook for our high performance compute business overall.

Very helpful. Thank you. And then maybe for Chava, you know, building 10, that was 2 million square feet, we're adding a fifth floor. So is the 2 million square feet still the case or is it presumably maybe two and a half or so. And then with respect to the two additional buildings of a million square feet, given the high ROIC and relatively low upfront cost of building this new manufacturing fab, how quickly can you accelerate these manufacturing facility investments so you're not capacity constrained for these very large opportunities? Thank you.

So, Carl, maybe I'll just comment first on the capacity. Right now, our current capacity, we have capacity for about $4.8 billion in our current footprint. As we mentioned on the last call, we're converting about 200,000, sorry, about 120,000 square feet at our Pinehurst campus into manufacturing space. That will add an additional $200 million of capacity. So that would take our capacity up to $5 million before Building 10. Building 10 would add about $3 billion of capacity. And then the new factory that we've just purchased in Nawanakhore down the road from us, you know, initially that will have capacity for about 250 million in the current factory that's on that land. But then there's room to build another factory. So overall, that purchase will give us capacity for about another half a billion dollars. So 4.8 in our current footprint, plus the Pinehurst addition, plus the Nava factory, plus Building 10, that would take us to capacity of about 8.5 billion. If you add all that up. And then building. And the timing on Building 10, as we talked about, you know, the first floor of that will be coming on stream in June, and we plan to have another floor ready, which would be mostly clean room space by September, October, and then the building would be finished by the end of the year. We probably have the opening ceremony in January. Towards the end of January, Building 11, which we haven't broken ground on that yet, but Building 11 would give us capacity for about another 1.5 billion of revenue, and Building 12 the same. So if we were to build out everything we have on the current land and space that we have, that would give us capacity for 11.5 there or thereabouts, probably a little bit more. Because while our growth is accelerating, our revenue per square foot is also going in the right direction. It's increasing as time goes along. So 11.5, fairly conservatively, probably a little bit more. The timing of that, it's too early really to talk about that card at this stage. You know, we're focused on meeting our customers needs, making sure we have capacity in place so we have ample capacity for the next few years. But, you know, we are seriously considering, you know, what the timing might be for Building 11 and Building 12. We're also looking for additional land in and around both the Pinehurst campus and also Chonbury. So high quality problems.

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions, Seamus. Maybe if I can start with the new Datacom customer opportunities that you outlined with both the hyperscaler and some of the merchant opportunities. Can you help us sort of size that up in terms of what these customers are communicating to you in terms of what their demand will look like at full run rate? Just trying to compare it to your primary customer with whom you're doing about about 250 million a quarter or so. How do these new opportunities sort of size up relative to that? And is the supply chain different where we should not expect some of the supply constraints you have with your primary customer to impact the ramp with the new customers that you have? And I have a follow up after that. Thank you.

Yeah, I think the supply chain is broadly similar across most of these, you know, primarily scale out applications. It's very similar supply chain, taking both of those in turn that you just mentioned. So the hyperscale relationships. Yeah, we're excited about the new Datacom opportunities where we announced today they're two separate products and we've already begun, we've already begun shipping, albeit in small qualification type quantities, but we've begun shipping those and we expect that growth is already ahead of us and, and we believe it will be significant. It's a significant piece of business for us. The demand that we're seeing from the customer is very significant and we're very focused on making sure we have the right capacity and capability and everything else in place to support the customer. In terms of merchant programs, again, for several quarters we've been working towards expanding our Datacom business to encompass again the direct hyperscale, as we discussed,, but also deepening and broadening the merchant relationships. And we have made sizable progress there. We have a couple of programs there as well that we're working on. So both very significant, both the hyperscale direct and the merchant, both very significant and have the potential to be very meaningful revenue contributors for us. But like as I say, both of those, all of those opportunities are essentially a very similar supply chain kind of ecosystem, if that makes sense.

Yeah. Okay, maybe I'll just ask you a clarification question on that and have a question for Shabaab. Are you expecting that these programs standalone could be about 10% of your revenue, Is it that sizable relative to the opportunity? And then Shabab, just the gross margin outlook here, like sounds like you'll be at this sort of low 12% for the next quarter as well. How should we think about the recovery on the gross margin profile, particularly as ramp costs continue to sort of feed through the P and L? Thank you.

Yeah. On the contribution from these customers, we never predict which customer may or may not become a 10% customer. We always talk about that at the end of the year when we have to disclose which customers are 10% customers. So we only talk about that looking back. We never talk about it looking forward. But there are significant opportunities. That's all I'd say about that. And then on the gross margin, I'll let Xabe provide a little bit more color on the gross margin.

Hi Samik. So basically what we are seeing on gross margin is a combination of external and internal factors. On the external side, we have been communicating exchange rates which have been a headwind for a while and that dynamics continues into this quarter. So the margins from exchange rate perspective will be similar in our Q4 as it was in Q3. Obviously we have some visibility with our hedging program in place. So Q3 panned out as much as in terms of headwinds as we had anticipated. So Q4 we anticipate to be at that same level. Obviously at the same time we are ramping a large number of new programs across multiple growth factors which sometimes creates short term inefficiencies. So obviously this is a function of strong demand and the pace we are scaling the business. So as these programs mature, we do expect those efficiencies to improve and get back to our higher margin ranges. Obviously the good news is that we are very disciplined on the operating expenses. As you saw last quarter, we continued to generate operating leverage and OPEX is trending down. Overall as a percentage of the revenue last quarter we are at 1.4%. So while there are some near term pressures on gross margin, some of it we cannot control from exchange perspective. But the overall model continues to deliver a very strong and solid and improving profit profitability as we scale. So we feel very good about the underlying model and our ability to drive long term profitability growth. And obviously our ultimate focus is to remain driving strong return on capital and delivering consistent value to shareholders as we scale these programs.

Hi, this is Dylan Olivier on for Chris Rollin thanks for taking my question. So for my first question, I wanted to ask you spent some time talking about CPO and your role here,. So you mentioned that you are working with three customers or three programs and that you've begun getting revenue now. So are all these programs getting revenue today? And then any color you could provide on if these are all scale out or if any of these engagements are related to scaling up?

Great. Thank you for this. And then for my second question, I wanted to ask maybe about another opportunity that you didn't discuss on this call, but OCS is kind of seeing. It's a nice little explosion right now. Are you any sort of color that you can provide on how your engagements are going when you think this can materialize and if you can get a dominant share of the externally contracted OCS market? Yes, OCS remains. We think it's a great opportunity for us as we look ahead. The technology is very similar to products that we already make for our customers. So it gives us a real head start versus our competition. There's no change in our optimism about ocs. But to be clear, you know, the new merchant opportunities we talked about earlier, that they're not OCS related, they're separate. But yeah, OCS opportunities are incremental to that and again, similar to cpo, are largely in front of us, but we, you know, we're focused on one or two. Too early to talk about them yet until we have something, until we have something to talk about. But we're pretty excited about OCS as a segment. Great, thank you. Thank you,

Great. Thanks for the question. I wanted to ask a little more generically regarding your transceiver wins. Can you just expand for us where you would be in your milestone process before you'd announce to us that you have a win? Is it. You have a contract, you have qualification, you have sampling. I'm not asking specifics about a single customer, but Generically, at what point do you typically disclose and might we consider these different programs in the process between, you know, ramping material revenue and you know, maybe an MOU that's not contractually contract. Thank you.

Yeah, good question. Actually, generally we don't really talk about wins until we have actually won the program. So that would mean we have been awarded the business. We have a contract in place, we have purchase orders, you know, we've been qualified and approved. So you know, we're really at that milestone phase where we're getting ready to ramp at this point. Right. That's really our, you know, we don't really signal specifics on new programs until we have them won. That's generally how we've tended to do things historically because, you know, not all, you know, products that you think you've won early on turn into real products or real demand. So in this case, I'm happy to report here, we have a number of programs that we've won. Like I say, contracts in place, product being shipped, contracts signed with customers. So there we've actually won those. That's helpful, Seamus, thank you. And then give us a follow up just on your strength in telecom, obviously dci, and it's a big star there. How would you, you know, characterize your customer mix within telecom is changing. Can you share anything about kind of the product mix there? You know, 400, 800 ZR? I mean I know you guys pretty much touch everything going on there, but are you seeing some industry shifts that are working in your favor within the telecom mix?

Thank you. Yeah, I think there are, you know, we're really, our position supplying the DCI market is very strong. You know, we have really all of the major players there as customers of ours. And you know, as we talked about in the prepared remarks, our growth in DCI has been, has been pretty staggering, you know, and our datacom, I'm sorry, our telecom portfolio continues to go from strength to strength. We don't just provide components, we provide the, the DCI, the 400ZR, 800ZR modules as well as telecom systems. So, you know, we've really, I suppose we've really evolved our business from being a niche optical component supplier, which we were several years ago, into a diversified strategic ecosystem partner for our, for the leading OEMs for both optical components, but also systems across all dimensions of AI driven growth in both data common and telecom. And like I said, the best example of that is probably our strength in dci Datacenter Interconnect. So the demand looks to Be very strong. We continue to win business in that space and continue to execute very well for our customers. And there's a number of new programs that we're working on as well as well as ramping the existing programs as new products in the works as well that we're not shipping in volume yet but, but we're gearing up to ship. So we feel very good about our momentum in DCI with the leading customers there. Helpful. And do you consider multi rail an opportunity for you in your wheelhouse there to go within telecom sector? I think if you know any, anything in that telecom space where we can have a good high level of content, you know, is a good fit for us. So yeah, certainly those type of products would be a good fit for us. Thank you. Appreciate you. Thank you.

It sounds like they got worse during the quarter and at the same time it sounds like even if we think about just end market demand, end markets are getting stronger. So can you paint a picture for how, you know, how constraints don't get worse going forward and how you manage through this and start catching up with demand. Is there any line of sight to improvements? And then I had a follow up. Yeah, I think we're not unduly concerned long term, but you know, we do feel obliged to point it out in the short term because we, you know, we guide one quarter at a time. It did impact our ability to ship last quarter. We could have shipped a lot more if we had those components and the same this quarter. But you know, overall it's really a function of the growth that we're seeing in the industries that we serve and in our business overall, that growth, you know, we're very proud of our track record of, you know, excellent execution built on dedication to customer service. That's really the secret sauce here. That track record is what has allowed us to deliver this outsized growth we've seen over the last while. You know, if you look over a 10 year period, Stephen, up to FY 2025, we compounded the revenue growth 16% annually. We compounded the earnings 22%. And then in FY 2025 we grew 19% versus FY24. And if you look at FY26, since we're now in Q4, if you take the midpoint of our Q4 guidance, that will put us up 34% versus FY25. So FY25 grew 19% versus FY24. FY26 at the midpoint of our Q4 Guidance, would be up 34% versus FY25. So growth is accelerating. And with that acceleration in growth, it does expose certain supply constraints. The component supply ecosystem is doing everything they can to catch up with the demand, but there is a lag right now between the demand we're seeing and the supply base catching up with that demand. And really our focus is on execution and ensuring we capitalize on this really strong demand environment that we're seeing by having more than enough capacity in place to support the needs of our customers while we work on these challenges in the supply chain. But it's nothing unusual. We think it's really a function of just this explosive growth we're seeing. That's fair. And then just one other question on the flip side of that, you're accelerating your own capacity additions. I guess if we started today as another starting point, like your ability to accelerate further, like, what else would you have to see? Would it be more new programs or you know, loosening up of the supply chain that you, you know, the supplies you need and how long would that take? Thanks very much. You know, I think for us, even though it sounds like we're adding a lot of capacity, they're quite straightforward if you like capital allocation decisions for us, because of the huge upside potential we get, we build a 2 million square foot factory that will give us capacity for an additional $3 billion of revenue. The capex is just depends on the exchange rate on the day you look at it, but it's 130 million, 132 million, something like that. You know, the upside opportunity for us at full run rate in that factory, six months worth of operating profit would pay for the entire 2 million square feet of manufacturing space. On the downside, if there is a downturn and we end up with no new business going into that factory, which we don't anticipate, but just if we did, if that were to happen, the gross margin headwind would be about 50 basis points, something like that. So a negligible headwind and a significant upside opportunity. So that makes these decisions for us relatively straightforward. The capacity is very fungible, you know, whether it's the 2 million square feet in Chonbury or the, you know, a couple of hundred thousand square feet that we just acquired in the van of the 150,000 square feet that we're converting in Pinehurst, the capacity is very, it's fungible and the customers are Very comfortable working in. Most of the customers are very comfortable having us build their products in either location. So, you know, and like I said earlier, we have room to add two additional factories in Chonburi and we can add another 200,000 square foot factory on the land we just purchased in the Vana corner as well. So we have ample land and capacity to see us out for the next several years and then we continue to look for more land. So certainly, as we're seeing these strong demand signals, Steven, from our customers making those capital investments, it's a relatively straightforward decision for us because it's, you know, we're not, you know, we're not taking any big risks. We're just really making sure we, we have capacity in place to support the needs of our customers. And that's really our focus. Got it. That's very helpful. Thank you. Thank you, Steve.

They're both 800 gig, but they're different applications. Okay. Scale across. They're both scale across. Sorry, sorry. They're both scale out, not scale, scale out. Right, Got it. Perfect. Okay. And then on the, I mean, just very good DCI growth this quarter. And I think you were asked, but is a little bit more kind of a vaguer question. I just want to ask a little bit more pointedly if 800Z8ZR in particular drove an outsized portion of the growth this quarter or if it was more broadly spread. And then I also noticed that you had some telecom growth above and beyond dci. So if you could just call out those products that were not DCI that also grew in telecom, that would be helpful. Thank you. Yeah. So on the mix between, let's say 800ZR and 400ZR, it's probably more appropriate for our customers to talk about that. But really, you know, 800 ZR is ramping. I would say it's getting going and we do have, you know, very, very big hopes for that. It looks to be a very strong, very strong product. But again, the growth, like a lot of these programs that we've won, despite the fact that we've demonstrated really excellent growth, we think this past, while a lot of those new programs are really in front of us and are just beginning to ramp. And I would put 800cr in that category. And your second question, just the telecom growth that was above and beyond DCI didn't drive 100% of the telecom growth. There was more telecom growth in dci. So if you could just call out some of the strong products outside of DCI and telecom, that would be helpful. Well, yeah, we continue to win business with our customers, both dci, but also outside of dci, both in at the component level and also at the system level with a number of our customers. We continue to win business mostly, you know, share gain maybe from some of our competitors. So that continues at a pace with our customers. You know, we're very fortunate. We have the, we believe some of the, you know, really the best companies in the industry and the demand for their products is very strong. And you know, because of the, we believe the very good job we do taking care of them and executing, they reward us by giving us more business. So it's a kind of a self rewarding loop. The better we do, the more, the better job we do executing for the customers, the more business they seem to give us. So it's a combination, like I say, of both the growth in, it's a growth in dci. It's also, you know, ramps of programs we've been awarded previously and thirdly new business that our customers continue to award us. Thanks very much. Thank you.

Hey, good afternoon. And Seamus, I'm going to take you back to ofc. I think you commented that you wished you guided farther out sometimes and I'm going to try to afford you that opportunity here with the following context. I appreciate that. My pleasure. And the context is some comments you've made earlier in the call about maintaining momentum into 27. You mentioned 27 and sustaining this growth trajectory. Now as I look at these data con wins maybe by themselves but and I have a follow up question on that, but I mean it seems to me quite plausible that you could sustain if not accelerate this 34% growth rate that you're putting up in fiscal 26. Any comments on that?

Well, I think again, you know, as you, as you point out, yeah, FY25 grew 19%. FY26 will grow at 34% versus FY25 at the midpoint of our guidance. And you know the thing that we're Particularly, I suppose, proud of is we've managed to do that. You know, if you look at again, FY26 at the midpoint of the guidance, you know, if you take this quarter, for example, compared to the same quarter a year ago, we grew the revenue from 872 to 1.214 billion. So 39% year over year growth. In Q3, our operating expenses grew by 6.2%. We went from 16 million to 16.99 million. So we grew the OPEX by a mere 6.2%. So therefore, on revenue growth of 39%, our operating income grew 46% and our net income grew 48%. So, you know, growth without profit is not much fun for anyone. So we're very focused on making sure as we grow that we're, we're very cautious with the use of the company's resources and the company's assets, but that we also execute in a way that allows us to get that operating leverage that we've been delivering for quite some time. You know, the growth is accelerating, there's no doubt about that. And certainly the demand signals we see from our customers. There's always things going on in the world that we don't control. So we don't worry too much about those things because we can't do anything about them other than respond to them. But certainly if you look at the key fundamentals that drive our business and that allow us to make these capital allocation decisions and if you like investments and expansion decisions, it looks to be very promising. And for some time to come, it looks to be very promising. Again, we'll continue to guide one quarter at a time, Tim. But at the same time, that doesn't stop us from being optimistic about the future. Certainly, probably more optimistic than we've been in quite some time. It's a very, very strong demand pipeline that we're seeing across the board, both telecom and Datacom and also our industrial laser business, we're seeing some growth there and we're making some traction there with some new business wins. So it's really across our business. Okay, thanks for that. And along those lines, you know, would you expect your two Datacom direct wins to be in full ramp, I guess, by the end of fiscal 27 or maybe even earlier than that? I think probably earlier than, I think earlier. Sorry, Jim, I didn't mean to put across here. I think earlier than the end of fiscal 27, probably kind of middle of fiscal 27. Great. And then last one for me is on the merchant wins and maybe I'LL because who knows, these could be related. I want to combine that with a question about outsourcing opportunities from some of your historical, let's say one time, 10% customers. But how do you, I guess, how should we look at those merchant opportunities? I mean, look on these direct things, it doesn't seem to be any reason that any one of those two guys could be as big as your current big Datacom customer, you know, at least. But from a merchant standpoint, how should we be thinking about that in terms of those opportunities and how they ramp and indeed, does that kind of cross over into the boundary of outsourcing? Yeah, I think, yeah, certainly both of the opportunities, both the hyperscale direct, which will probably ramp throughout FY27, you know, with any new program, it's hard to say exactly how quickly it will ramp. It will probably ramp throughout FY27. On the merchants opportunities. Again, some of these opportunities are very significant. The demand is very strong. And you know, for us, we don't really mind who we're making, for example, transceivers. We don't mind who we're making transceivers for as long as we're making somebody else's design. Because we're pretty adamant about that, Tim. You know, we're a service company. We will never have our own products. We never compete with our customers. That's very, very important for us and it's very important for our customers. So we have to make sure we thread that needle carefully and you know, never end up in a situation where we have a product design. So we don't have that. We're facilitating our customers. It's somebody else's design and we just happen to be manufacturing it. But certainly the demand is very strong. You know, even if you were to take a relatively modest percentage of the, you know, of any hyperscalers demand and if we were to be able to supply a relatively modest percentage with the product that we can ship direct and it's still very significant. So we're very focused on it. It does represent a big opportunity. You're exactly right. And you know, any one of these could be significant opportunity, noteworthy and worth talking about. And the exciting part is we have several of these. We have, like I say, two separate programs shipping to hyperscaler and we have merchant business and we have our main customer as well. So. And you know, we haven't really talked that much on this call about our telecom business, which again goes from strength to strength. So lots of, lots of growth vectors.

Great, thanks very much. Thanks Jen thank you and I am showing no further questions from our phone lines. I'd now like to turn the conference back over to Seamus Grady for any closing remarks. Thank you for joining our call today. We are excited to have delivered another impressive quarter that exceeded our guidance. Moreover, we're very enthusiastic about the several key new business opportunities that will further support our strong growth starting in the fourth quarter, and that also positions us to extend our remarkable performance record into fiscal year 2027. We look forward to speaking with you in the future and to seeing those of you who will be attending the upcoming Needham and JP Morgan conferences. Thanks again and goodbye.

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