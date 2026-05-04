Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 4, 2026 6:15 PM 46 min read

Transcript: Fabrinet Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reported third-quarter financial results on Monday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j8jygw47/

Summary

Fabrinet reported record revenue of $1.214 billion for Q3 FY2026, a 39% year-over-year increase, driven by strong performance in telecom and interconnect revenue.

The company is actively working on narrowing the supply-demand gap in Datacom due to component shortages, with expectations for improvement over time.

Fabrinet has made strategic progress, including starting shipments for two Datacom transceiver programs to a hyperscale customer and preparing to ramp multiple merchant transceiver programs.

Non-optical communications also saw significant growth, with high-performance computing revenue up 25% from Q2, and the company is expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet demand.

Fabrinet made a minority investment in Raytech Semiconductor to enhance its capabilities in the co-packaged optics (CPO) space, positioning itself for future growth in advanced optical technologies.

The company expects Q4 revenue to be between $1.25 billion and $1.29 billion, with continued margin pressures due to FX headwinds and ramp costs, but remains optimistic about long-term growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon. Welcome to Fabrinet's financial results conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions on how to participate will be provided at that time. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Gaura Tumadanian, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Gaura Tumadanian (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Chavez Vera (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. To ask the question, please press START 11 on your telephone, then wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one one again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Thank you. And our first question comes from George Nader from Wolff Research. Your line is open.

George Nader (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

George Nader (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question will come from Carl Ackerman from BMP Paribas. Your line is open.

Carl Ackerman (Equity Analyst at BMP Paribas)

Thank you. I have two. If I may, Seamus, do you believe you will be at the full run rate of the current HPC program in June? I think the previous expectation was March and June timeframe and I guess. How much visibility do you have with that follow on program? I have a follow up please.

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Carl Ackerman (Equity Analyst at BMP Paribas)

Chavez Vera (Chief Financial Officer)

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Very clear. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Samik Chatterjee from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Samik Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Samik Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Chavez Vera (Chief Financial Officer)

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Thanks for taking my question. Thank you.

Christopher Rowland

Thank you. Our next question comes from Christopher Rowland from Susquehanna. Your line is open.

Dylan Olivier

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

We are shipping to all three customers. They're both scale up and scale out. I can hear an echo. They're both scale up and scale out and we, you know, we're really putting the capacity in place and making sure

Dylan Olivier

we have the right technology in place. You can see with our investment in Ray Tech, it's really to help us make sure we have the right capability. So we're, you know, we are excited about cpo, but it's largely, the revenue is largely in front of us at this point.

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

thank you. Our next question will come from Ryan Kontz from Needham and Company. Your line is open.

Ryan Kontz (Equity Analyst at Needham and Company)

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Steven Fox from Fox Advisors llc. Your line is open.

Steven Fox (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good afternoon everyone. Seamus. I guess I was curious on the supply constraints.

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt Securities. Your line is open.

Mike Genovese (Equity Analyst at Rosenblatt Securities)

Thank you, Seamus. Talking about the direct hyperscale datacom business, I think you mentioned that there's two products. Can I ask, does that imply an 800G and a 1.6 or are they 200 to 800G products? Can you, can you comment on that?

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star one one. And our next question will come from Tim Savinoff from Northland Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Tim Savinoff (Equity Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)

Seamus Grady (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved