Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 4, 2026 5:46 PM 49 min read

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fH9sLE8H

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported Q1 2026 total product revenue of $2.99 billion, reflecting an 8% year-over-year increase, driven by growth across its portfolio, particularly from new disease areas.

The company's strategic focus includes expanding its cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments, progressing its nephrology franchise, and advancing its pipeline with multiple regulatory submissions and trials in areas such as sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of $12.95 to $13.1 billion, with significant contributions expected from non-CF products like Casgevy and Journavix.

Operational highlights include the rapid regulatory submission for Povi in IGAN and label expansions for ALIFTREC and Trikaftor, enhancing patient eligibility and market reach.

Management emphasized the potential for its renal franchise to rival CF in size, with promising interim results for Povi in IGAN and planned studies in other B-cell mediated diseases.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the Vertex Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2026 earnings call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Susie Lisa. Please go ahead.

Susie Lisa (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

Reshma Kewalramani

Duncan McKechnie (Chief Commercial Officer)

Charlie Wagner (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your Touchtone phone. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. And our first question for today will come from Jessica Fye with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Jessica Fye (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

The next question will come from Salvine Richter with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Reshma Kewalramani

Salvine Richter (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

The next question will come from Brian Abrams with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Reshma Kewalramani

Hey guys, thanks so much for taking my question with The POVI launch not too far off. What do you think you'll need to convey to KOLs and community physicians to convince them of TASE differentiation and overcome first mover advantage by competitors? Thanks,

Brian Abrams (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Brian. Let me ask Duncan to take that. He's been spending a lot of time with nephrologists both in academic institutions and centers of excellence as well as in the community.

Duncan McKechnie (Chief Commercial Officer)

Jeff Meacham (Equity Analyst at Citi)

The next question will come from Jeff Meacham with Citi. Please go ahead.

Reshma Kewalramani

Mike Yee

Reshma Kewalramani

Thank you, Reshma.

Tazeen Ahmed (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

And the next question will come from Corey Kasimov with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

Reshma Kewalramani

David Ressinger (Equity Analyst at Layrank Partners)

That's very helpful. Thank you, Reshma.

Terrence Flynn (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

The next question will come from Kyle Yee with ubs. Please go ahead.

Reshma Kewalramani

Hey, this is Mike Yee from UBS on povi.

Ellie Merrill

Do you believe that your on the

Reshma Kewalramani

efficacy standpoint that your differentiation on EGFR will be able to come through over 9, 12 or 24 months versus say

Chuck

Otsuka, which I think is presenting their EGFR nine month data, I think next month and then their two year data coming up.

OPERATOR

And so I just wanted to think

F

a little bit about the hypogamma globulin

E

arrhemia And I think there are some

F

questions around whether 150 or 300 matters

E

A

The next question will come from Tazeen Ahmed with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

E

A

The next question will come from Evan Segerman with bmo. Please go ahead.

E

Hi guys, thank you so much for taking my question.

F

I want to expand a little bit on the discontinuation of VX522. Anything else you can share on the Tolerability issues and then looking ahead, do you plan to utilize another technology to help these patients that are not currently treatable with your current portfolio?

E

A

The next question will come from David Ressinger with Layrank Partners. Please go ahead.

F

E

Do you want to take that one?

F

A

The next question will come from Terrence Flynn with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

D

E

F

E

One more question, please, Chuck, and the

A

next question will come from Ellie Merrill with Barclays. Please go ahead.

E

A

Will do. This will conclude our question and answer session, as well as our conference call for today. Thank you for attending today's presentation. A replay of today's event will be available shortly after the call concludes by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 using replay access code 10208180. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved