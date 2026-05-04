RLJ Lodging Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
RLJ Lodging reported a strong start to 2026, with a 4.8% RevPAR growth in Q1, outperforming the industry by 100 basis points, driven by urban markets and recent renovations.
The company achieved high single-digit EBITDA growth, margin expansion, and significant non-room revenue growth, emphasizing ROI initiatives and conversions.
RLJ Lodging remains optimistic about future performance, citing strong business travel demand, especially in technology and finance sectors, and expects continued growth despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
Strategic capital allocation includes completing major renovations and conversions, with a focus on ROI-driven projects, and maintaining a strong balance sheet by addressing debt maturities through 2029.
Management noted significant events like the World Cup and America's 250th anniversary as potential tailwinds for urban market performance in 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
John Paul Austin (Director of Investor Relations)
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nikhil Bala (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Michael Bellisario (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Good morning, Leslie. Can you add a little bit to your commentary on the accelerating business demand you mentioned? But that seems to be offset a little bit by a shorter booking window. Did I hear that correctly? And is that shorter booking window, is that broad-based or specific to a customer segment?
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Bellisario (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's helpful. And then just sort of along the same lines, just on the out of room spending, how much of that is you're taking price versus an increase in volume. And is that pickup really being driven by business travel?
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Bardinette (Chief Operating Officer)
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Bellisario (Equity Analyst)
That's all helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Austin Werschmidt with KeyBank. Please proceed with your question.
Austin Werschmidt (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning everybody. Leslie, you highlighted some high level details about the outlook across various segments. Could you just walk through the cadence of Revpar growth guidance over the balance of the year and maybe how some of those building blocks between segments are expected to play out at this point. Thanks.
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Austin Werschmidt (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful detail on World Cup. Just switching for a comment you had on leisure and the elongated booking window. Just wondering how much of that you think is sort of sensitivity to changes in airfare given what's happened with energy costs and how does that inform Your view on sort of pace as you look out and it's within this segment and what that could look like just given the resiliency in the consumer. Thanks.
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Bardinette (Chief Operating Officer)
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
And I think Tom's point around rate is another example of the consumer not being price sensitive, which is why I was suggesting that it's more around them seeing the strength of.
Austin Werschmidt (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. All good points. That's all for me. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Tyler Battery with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.
Tyler Battery (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking my questions and Congrats on the strong results here and some really good, really good execution. Just to follow up on Austin's question, can you put a finer point on how you define leisure travel? I'm not sure if World cup related travel, that's all leisure. I'm assuming there might be a portion of that that's group and maybe even business travel too.
Tom Bardinette (Chief Operating Officer)
Tyler Battery (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you for that. Switching gears, capital allocation. You rank order your priorities right now. Curious if capital recycling is something that might look a little more interesting just given your fundamental outlook.
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tyler Battery (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's all for me, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question Comes from the line of Gregory Miller with Truist. Please proceed with your question.
Gregory Miller (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning everyone. I'd like to ask a couple questions on specific markets and maybe to start off, could you provide your thoughts about how Louisville is performing this year and your expectations for the rest of the year, particularly on the convention group front. Thank you.
Tom Bardinette (Chief Operating Officer)
Sure, Greg. As you know, we have our Marriott as well as a residence inn in Louisville and the Marriott is connected to the convention center. What we're finding at our Marriott is it's had back to back significant growth years. We just came off of Kentucky Derby which was another major success for us. And what we're finding is agriculture.
Tom Bardinette (Chief Operating Officer)
Gregory Miller (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Tom. Shifting gears, I'd like to ask you about another market with some changes to their convention pace and that's Austin. And now I believe we're past the one year mark since the temporary closure of the Austin Convention center for its renovation. Could you provide an update on how your downtown hotels are performing and sort of expectations for the rest of the year in that market as well. Thank you.
Tom Bardinette (Chief Operating Officer)
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
the remainder of the year.
Gregory Miller (Equity Analyst)
That's very helpful. Thank you both.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Ken Billingsley with Compass Point. Please proceed with your question.
Ken Billingsley (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Two quick questions. One, just to follow up, you said second quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be below last year. Is that just primarily on room count being down?
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
It's a function of Q1 being stronger than our original expectations. And so last quarter we had, we had guided that Q2 would be in line with last year's contribution. And now it's going to Be slightly below because Q1 is stronger.
Ken Billingsley (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And the other question I have is, could you just talk about Pittsburgh? The draft occurred and had record numbers. Can you just talk about how that translated into your expectations and maybe the result of what developed out of Pittsburgh?
Tom Bardinette (Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Operator, can you hear us? Operator? Yes, you are live.
Tom Bardinette (Chief Operating Officer)
Okay, So we were just finishing up Pittsburgh and wanted to make sure you heard the last piece, which was we're excited about what's happening, but the NFL draft was very successful this year and our three assets saw significant demand due to that. So I'll go back to the operator for future questions.
OPERATOR
Mr. Billingsley, does that complete your question?
Ken Billingsley (Equity Analyst)
It does. Thank you.
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
And then I just want to make sure that on your prior question that you were talking about contribution for second quarter, that's what we were referring to in our prepared remarks was contribution for the year. Oh, I understand. Great. Okay. Thank you. Okay. All right. Sorry for the technical difficulty, everyone.
OPERATOR
Operator, our next question comes from the line of Flora San Dieke with Ladenburg Thauman. Please proceed with your question.
Flora San Dieke (Equity Analyst)
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Flora San Dieke (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And so. But the 40% is what we should be expecting from the Wyndham Boston conversion or is that just for the renaissance that's going to become the Marriott autograph in Pittsburgh?
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. So what we talked about with Boston is that we think that there is 40% upside in the EBITDA on that asset. Again, keep in mind that on some of these conversions, in the case of Mills House, we doubled the EBITDA on that asset. Boston's in that category of how strong we think the asset will perform in a post converted state
Flora San Dieke (Equity Analyst)
and then how you did mention the disposition obviously as well. And I suspect if the disposition market were to pick up a little bit later this year, would that cause you to accelerate some of your repositionings as well? Or is that still the buybacks obviously being another potential source? But 40% returns are tough to beat that anywhere else. Why wouldn't you lean into that even more?
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Flora San Dieke (Equity Analyst)
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Bardinette (Chief Operating Officer)
Flora San Dieke (Equity Analyst)
Thanks Tom. Thanks Leslie.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes in the line of Chris Waranko with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your questions.
Chris Waranko (Equity Analyst)
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Bardinette (Chief Operating Officer)
Chris Waranko (Equity Analyst)
Okay, super helpful. And then just another question on conversion. When you guys talk about planned conversions, should we generally assume that that refers to the windows you still have unconverted or there are few independents and things affiliated with non Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt brands. Just hoping to get a little bit of clarification.
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Waranko (Equity Analyst)
Okay, gotcha. Very good.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Leslie. Thanks, Tom. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Darling with Green Street. Please proceed with your question.
Chris Darling (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning. Just a couple quick follow ups for me. First, Leslie, you mentioned being constructive on asset sales. Hoping you could just give an update on the broader transaction market. Whether you've seen anything change on the margin, given a more favorable revpar draft, whether that's pricing, depth of the bidding tent. Anything else.
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Darling (Equity Analyst)
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, I would say in general, don't forget that we had a tax credit in last year. So when you look year over year, we actually have EBITDA growth. And even without that, we still at the midpoint are having EBITDA growth. What was the second part of your question related to the third quarter?
Chris Darling (Equity Analyst)
Well, I think last year you had a particularly tough year over year growth percentage in 3Q25 and so I would think in theory it might be an easier comp this year. And that's where I wanted to get a little bit of context.
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I would say that in the third quarter, as I mentioned before that we do expect the third quarter to benefit from World Cup. It is also going to benefit from the 250th anniversary which is on top of 4th of July weekend. And then we also have salesforce that we will be benefiting from in the third quarter.
Chris Darling (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate the thoughts. That's it for me.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. Ms. Hale, I'd like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.
Leslie Hale (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you all for your interest today and joining our call. We look forward to connecting with many of you at our upcoming conferences and I hope all of you have some summer travel planned over the next few months and have a good day. Thanks everybody.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. It.
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