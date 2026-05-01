MasTec Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
MasTec reported a strong first quarter with revenue reaching $3.829 billion, a 34% increase year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA at $284 million, marking a 73% increase.
The company set new records in backlog at $20.3 billion, reflecting a $1.4 billion sequential increase, demonstrating robust demand across its end markets.
MasTec raised its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenue of $17.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion, indicating continued confidence in market opportunities and operational execution.
Strategic positioning in critical infrastructure sectors, such as AI-driven data centers and telecom, supports MasTec's long-term growth, with telecom revenue projected to reflect significant growth due to increased data usage.
Management expressed optimism about the company's ability to manage demand through organic growth and potential M&A, highlighting a strong workforce expansion and strategic focus on high-growth segments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Thank you for standing by and welcome to MasTec's first quarter 2026 financial results conference Call. I want to remind participants that today's call is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the call over to Mark Lewis for some opening comments.
Mark Lewis
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Paul DeMarco (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Alex Riegel
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Alex.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from the line of Andy Kalipowitz of Citigroup. Your line is open.
Andy Kalipowitz
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Andy Kalipowitz
Appreciate all the color, Jose.
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Andy.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for the next question, please. And our next question is coming from the line of Stephen Fisher of ubs. Please go ahead.
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Brian Brophy
One moment for the next question. Our next question will be coming from the line of Brian Brophy. Upstarts. Your line is open.
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Brophy
Yeah, that's great. Appreciate the color there.
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
And then just big picture question on The GC business, when you think about the opportunity in terms of size and scale, how are you thinking about it in terms of number of projects you can take on and kind of size of project ranges you're looking at? Thanks.
Brian Brophy
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Brian.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for the next question. The next question is coming from the line of at Morak, Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
Adi Morak
Hey Jose, can you talk about what you're seeing on the long haul transmission line opportunities through the next few years? You've previously talked about MA to add capability for a third simultaneous line there. I'm curious if how that thought process is progressing. What are you seeing in the market and what should we expect?
Paul DeMarco (Chief Financial Officer)
Adi Morak
It balances out. It makes the peak to the summer months more efficient. And we're excited about how it will benefit the business in this year and the years ahead. Awesome. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Moment for the next question. And our next question is coming from the line of Jamie Cook of Truist Securities. Please go ahead.
Jamie Cook
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Jamie.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for the next question, please. And the next question is coming from the line of sanjita Zain of KeyBank. Please go ahead. Great.
Sanjita Zain
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
I think we've got some design built in, but I don't think we have a lot of construction built in. So there's some revenues, but I think it has a really meaningful impact of 27.
Sanjita Zain
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Sanjita,
Lamb Burke
OPERATOR
Mehip Mandolo
Justin Hockey
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
the time we started covering. So thank you for that perspective.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Justin.
Monish Somaya
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think the opportunity is there. I mean, if I was sitting here today and I was having the guide for 27, I would say we'll do two and a half billion this year. I would feel super comfortable that we're going to do three or better. And I think we have an outside chance to get the historical levels, which are three and a half, as early as 27. And I think that's what we've been saying over the last couple of quarters.
Monish Somaya
Right. And then Just on capital allocation with leverage approaching low ones, how are you thinking between deleveraging even further, bolt on acquisitions, repurchases, if you could just shed some light on that.
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
You know, I think based on the growth opportunities that we have in front of us, I do think you're going to see us be more active at nma. And I think that's where you'll see deployment of capital.
Monish Somaya
Okay, great. Thank you so much.
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for the next question, please. Our next question is coming from the line of Brian Russo of Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Brian Russo
Hi, good morning. Good morning. How are you?
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, just assuming Greenleague north commences construction also next year, combined with the smaller project that I believe is supposed to commence mid year this year, do you have the capacity to handle more than Those, you know, two projects combined in 2027 to just to tie into your comments that you don't need to grow that side of the business organically to competitively bid on new projects?
Brian Russo
Absolutely. Okay. Okay, great. And then just to follow up on the M and a question, could you be any more specific on target markets, assuming nothing in power delivery, target markets that you see the most opportunity for, Mastec in particular, and would you be interested in MEP at all to round out that turnkey solution for the data centers?
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Russo
Okay, great. Thank you very much.
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Appreciate it.
Mark Banke
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Could you maybe walk us through that? Is that just sort of getting to absorbing some of those earlier costs that you have or is there something else going on there?
Mark Banke
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, great.
Paul DeMarco (Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Banke
Great, thanks very much. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Appreciate it.
Philip Shin
Thank you. One moment. And our next question is coming from the line of Philip Shin of Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead. Jose. Paul, thanks for taking my questions. Congrats on the great quarter. Thank you.
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Bill. Wanted to check in on the renewables comments you made. Visibility, you said is as strong as it's ever been. Momentum is strong, you said as well and so wanted to check in with you also on this tax equity pause by four major banks work what, four months into the year. And this has kind of become a bit of a topic. I know 26 is not impacted because it's a section 48 year, but for 2027, I think more projects might depend on 48E.
Philip Shin
So was wondering if you could give
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
us a little bit more color on that really strong outlook vis a vis this tax equity pause. And to what degree have you guys kind of gone through your portfolio and checked in with customers to make sure that the exposure here is modest, if any at all?
OPERATOR
Adam Thoheimer
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question is coming from the line of Adam Thoheimer of Thomas Davis. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Morning, guys.
Chris Sunken
Morning, Adam. How are you? Good. Data center connectivity, you said that was tens of billions of dollars. Is that the labor component and therefore the opportunity for Mastec and has that started or is that more 2027?
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Sunken
And then quickly, on pipeline, are you seeing book and burn projects that could come in for the back half of 26, but just not putting that into guidance until you have them in hand?
Jose Mas (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thanks, Jose. Thanks, Adam. Thank you. One moment. And our next question is from the line of Chris Sunken of Wolff Research. Please go ahead.
L
Hey, thank you. Good morning, Jose and Paul. Good morning. I just wanted to ask, with President Trump approving Bridger pipeline yesterday beyond a specific project. Do you see this approval approving project activity or just more de risking project pipeline that's already in your funnel?
B
I think this president has been very vocal about his desire to see infrastructure built, especially pipelines. So I think that if any project is brought to him that he has the potential to influence, he will. And I think that's a good thing for the industry.
L
Okay, thanks. And as a follow up, can you just provide any color on the type of project pipeline work that's been driving the margins? Like is it pricing, execution, project mix, and how does that evolve as you return to peak pipeline revenues?
B
L
Thanks. Congrats on the results.
M
Thank you.
A
This concludes today's Q and A session. I would like to turn the call back over to Jose for closing remarks. Please go ahead.
B
Thank you. I'd just like to thank everybody for participating today. Again, to remind everybody we've got our Investor Day on May 12th in New York. We hope you can make it and we look forward to updating you on our second quarter call in a few months. Thank you.
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