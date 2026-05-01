MasTec Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you Lisa and good morning everyone and thanks for joining us for MasTec's first quarter conference call. Joining me today are Jose Mas, Chief Executive officer and Paul DeMarco, our CFO. We have prepared slides to supplement our remarks today which are posted on MasTec's website under the Investors tab and through the webcast link. This morning there is also a companion document with information analytics on the quarter and a guide summary to assist in financial modeling. Please read the forward looking statement disclaimer contained in the slides accompanying this call. During this call we'll make certain forward looking statements regarding our plans and expectations about the future as of the date of this call. Because these statements are based on current assumptions and factors that involve risks and uncertainties, our actual performance and results may differ materially from our forward looking statements. Our Form 10K as updated by our current and periodic reports and filings includes a detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences. Additionally, in today's remarks we'll be discussing adjusted financial metrics reconciled in yesterday's press release and supporting schedules. We may also use certain non GAAP financial measures on this call. A reconciliation of any non GAAP financial measures not reconciled in these comments to the most comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in our earnings press release slides or companion documents. We had another great quarter to start the year and let's get into it. I'll now turn the call over to Jose.

Jose Thanks Mark. Good morning and welcome to MasTec's 2026 first quarter call. Today I'll be reviewing our first quarter results as well as providing my outlook for the markets we serve. First, some first quarter highlights. Revenue for the quarter was 3,829,000,000 up 34% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was 284,000,000, a 73% year over year increase. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.39, a 174% year over year increase and backlog at quarter end was $20.3 billion, a $1.4 billion sequential increase and a new record level. In summary, we delivered a great quarter, in fact the strongest first quarter in our history, setting new highs across virtually every key metric. Revenue, EBITDA and EPS were all above guidance with strong year over year double digit growth, EBITDA margins improved 170 basis points versus last year first quarter and total company book to bill was 1.4 times, setting yet another backlog record. 2026 should be a great year and I'm excited about the momentum we are building as we look ahead to 2027 beyond. Maybe more importantly, when you step back from the quarter, what we're seeing across our end markets continues to reinforce our confidence in the longer term. Opportunity in front of us the amount of investment going into critical infrastructure right now is significant and is being driven by some very durable trends. Whether that's AI in data centers, grid reliability, energy demands, critical infrastructure or connectivity and the way we're positioned at MasTec, we're right in the middle of all of that. On the telecom side, we feel really good about where we are. The fundamentals continue to improve driven by strong growth in total data usage. Aggregate U.S. data consumption is estimated to almost double by 2030. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for streaming video, cloud computing, gaming and connected devices. The rapid expansion in total network traffic underscores durable demand and significant long term growth potential. At the same time, you've got the next wave of investment coming from bead funding which will support rural broadband and middle mile builds over the next several years. But the biggest shift we're seeing is around data center interconnectivity. AI is driving a level of demand for fiber capacity, redundancy and low latency that we haven't seen before. Connecting data centers, both long haul and Metro is becoming a major driver of spending and we think that creates a multi year opportunity measured in the tens of billions of dollars in power delivery. The visibility remains strong. We're in the middle of a multi year investment cycle in the grid. Utilities are spending heavily on transmission system hardening and reliability and that's being driven by both aging infrastructure and increasing demand. A big part of that demand is coming from AI and data centers, which could drive up to 12% of total US electricity consumption by the end of the decade. That kind of growth requires significant expansion of the grid, new transmission lines, substations and upgrades across the system. So when you combine load growth, resilience and energy transition, it creates a long duration, highly visible opportunity set and we

think we're really well positioned there. Power delivery revenue for the quarter was up 16% and EBITDA was up 40% and book to bill was 1.6 times with backlog increasing over $600 million sequentially. In clean energy and infrastructure, what's really making a difference is the platform we built across renewables, civil, industrial and general building. Our renewable revenue was up over 60% year over year and margins improved 70 basis points. In our industrial and infrastructure markets we're seeing significant opportunities tied to critical infrastructure including gas fire generation, civil construction and general building. For mission critical projects, data center development is a big part of that. Each one of those projects requires significant site work, power infrastructure and ongoing expansion and that plays directly into our capabilities. Our recent Turnkey Data center award is progressing very well. The demand for both the skill set that MASTIC has developed in construction management coupled with the capabilities we have in civil power, telecom and maintenance provides us the opportunity to exponentially grow this part of our business. As the opportunity for full turnkey services matures, we continue to look for ways to increase our self perform capabilities and improve margins. Clean energy and infrastructure segment revenues increased 45% year over year, EBITDA was up 56% and segment backlog increased sequentially by over $770 million, representing a book to bill of 1.6 times. On the pipeline side, the fundamentals are also very solid for the quarter pipeline Segment revenue was up 92% year over year and EBITDA more than tripled. There's a growing need for natural gas infrastructure, particularly to support gas fired generation which remains critical for reliability as power demand increases and at the same time, global LNG demand continues to grow, driving investment in export, infrastructure and related pipelines both domestically and and internationally. So we see this as a business with good visibility and steady demand going forward. Our reported backlog is not fully representative of the potential as it only includes signed contracts based on current negotiations and verbal awards. Our visibility in this segment is as strong as it's ever been and we expect strong long term growth. In closing, we delivered an exceptional start to 2026 with record performance across revenue, profitability and backlog. These results reflect strong execution across the business and the strength of our diversified platform. More importantly, the long term fundamentals across all of our end markets remain highly compelling. From AI driven data center growth and telecom demand to grid modernization, energy infrastructure and pipeline opportunities, the scale and durability of investment continue to grow. We believe MASTIC is uniquely positioned at the center of these critical infrastructure trends with the capabilities, customer relationships and backlog to drive sustained growth. Given our strong performance and momentum, we are increasing our full year guidance. We now expect revenue of 17.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA of 1.5 billion and earnings per share of $8.79 representing year over year growth of 22%, 30% and 34% respectively. With strong visibility, accelerating demand and meaningful momentum across our segments, we are confident in our outlook for 2026 and increasingly optimistic about the opportunities ahead in 2027 and beyond. I'd like to take a moment to thank the men and women of mastic. It is both an honor and a privilege to lead such an outstanding team. Our people are deeply committed to the values that define us safety, environmental stewardship, integrity and honesty while consistently delivering high quality projects at the best possible value for our customers. These principles have not gone unnoticed. Our customers recognize and appreciate the dedication and excellence our team brings to every project. It is through the hard work and commitment of our people that we have positioned ourselves for continued growth and long term success. I'd like to thank you for your continued support and I'll now turn the call over to Paul for our financial review. Paul thank you Jose and good morning. We are pleased with the momentum built by our first quarter results and the continued trend of improved first quarter performance. This has been a focused effort in recent years and 2026 marks the best first quarter in Mostech's history. Off of our strong start, we now expect to generate almost 45% of our full year EBITDA in the first half of 2026, implying markedly lower seasonality than our business has experienced historically. Our Q1 results represent record levels of first quarter revenue, adjusted EBITDA, EPS and backlog. Year over year, we drove meaningful growth with revenue up 34%, adjusted EBITDA up 73%, EPS 174% and backlog by 28%. We continue to see strong customer demand for Mostch's broad service offerings and expertise to meet their infrastructure development goals. Our customers continue to show high confidence in Mostek, seeking deeper integration and partnership through alliance agreements, sole sourced contracts and a desire for Mastec to provide turnkey services on strategic infrastructure builds. This is particularly apparent when speed and execution certainty are critical. Our scale, expertise and focus on mutually beneficial outcomes are key components driving this confidence. Now I'll share some further details on our first quarter segment performance and our outlook. Our communications segment had a good start to the year, generating revenue of $802 million, growing 18% year over year and 7% ahead of expectations. EBITDA margins were about 100 basis points below last year's first quarter, negatively impacted by cost to exit certain markets in our DIRECTV fulfillment business. Communications backlog in the first quarter was up slightly from year end and 12% year over year to another record level. We continue to see strong broad based demand for wireline services with customers engaging for multiyear turnkey opportunities. Our second quarter communications outlook calls for $875 million of revenue with EBITDA margins slightly higher than 2025 in the low double digits. We also expect to achieve double digit EBITDA margins for the remainder of the year resulting in approximately 70 basis points of margin expansion versus 2025. First quarter power delivery results exceeded our guidance by 10% on revenue and 21% on EBITDA with solid execution to start the year resulting in 120 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion year over year. Most notable in the quarter was the continued backlog strength with a 1.6 times book to bill driving backlog to a new record of 6.2 billion. We saw a number of new contracts executed in Q1 as well as expanded scope on some existing projects. Regarding Greenlink, our client resolved the transmission permitting review earlier than anticipated and we are now operating across the full contractual scope. This is one of the factors driving our revenue guidance higher to approximately 4.8 billion or 14% year over year growth Full year EBITDA margins remain on track to approach double digits and are trending higher than our prior guidance. We continue to expect year over year margin expansion in each quarter for power delivery with 60 to 70 basis points of margin expansion for Q2. Specifically, our pipeline segment had a terrific first quarter generating $682 million of revenue, almost doubling year over year with EBITDA margins of 21%. Margins exceeded our guidance by 165 basis points and increased 270 basis points sequentially. It is important to note that broader pipeline construction demand is still developing and we are generating these margin results in a competitive environment. Unquestionably, we are executing at a high level, delivering high quality projects ahead of schedule for our clients. These positive outcomes further illustrate Mastic's position as the leader in this space and will continue to be a differentiating factor as the cycle develops. For the second quarter we expect revenue of 600 million with EBITDA margins in the high teens slightly below the first quarter result. Full year margins are still forecasted in the mid teens but trending higher with the first half performance. We are currently taking a conservative view around second half project timing and productivity. While we firm up specific resource allocations longer term we continue to see an unprecedented level of project activity and remain very bullish on the opportunity set for this segment in the years ahead. Clean Energy and infrastructure also started the year off Strong delivering over $1.3 billion of revenue up 45% year over year, almost 10% ahead of our guidance. EBITDA margins of 6.7% expanded 50 basis points from Q1 of 2025 and we generated 56% EBITDA growth. Renewables and general buildings both contributed to the revenue beat with year over year growth of 63% and 166% respectively. While our recent acquisitions were solid contributors to the quarter organically, we still generated over 30% year over year growth backlog continued to develop nicely, reaching another record level of 7.3 billion. This represents a total book to bill of 1.6 times inclusive of 1.3 times organically. Infrastructure led the backlog development, but renewables also extended its streak to 11 consecutive quarters of backlog growth. Demand continues to be robust across the business verticals, leading us to increase our full year revenue guidance to approximately 6.7 billion, up 325 million or 5% higher than previous forecasts. EBITDA margins are still forecasted in the high single digits comparable year over year, largely due to the higher mix of general buildings activity in 2026. Q2 revenue is expected to increase almost 50% year over year to 1.7 billion, with EBITDA margins also comparable to 2025 second quarter. We generated cash flow from operations of 99 million in the first quarter with higher revenue levels versus guidance driving additional working capital investment. We also saw DSOs increase to 72 days versus 65 days at year end, resulting in lower cash conversion than anticipated. We expect DSOS to trend back to the mid-60s over the course of the year. Our liquidity stands at approximately 1.8 billion and net leverage of 1.8 times is well within the terms of our financial policy and criteria to maintain our investment grade ratings. Our improved Q1 performance coupled with continued capital efficiency led to further growth of return on invested capital, expanding almost 100 basis points from year end to over 10%. We expect this trend to continue and we'll share more thoughts regarding ROIC targets at our upcoming Investor Day. Moving to our consolidated 2026 guidance, we are raising our full year guidance to reflect the first quarter beat and our improving outlook for the remainder of 2026. We now expect revenue of $17.5 billion or 22% growth year over year and 3% higher than our prior forecasts for adjusted EBITDA. We are now forecasting $1.5 billion or an 8.6% margin, with a $50 million increase representing a 10% margin flow through on the increased revenue outlook. Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $8.79, an increase of almost 35% year over year and 5% ahead of our prior guidance. Our cash flow from operations outlook remains unchanged, expecting to exceed $1 billion for 2026. We are increasing our net cash capital expenditure forecast to about $220 million to

support the additional revenue growth. Our second quarter outlook reflects another strong quarter of year over year growth across all of our major financial metrics, with revenue adjusted EBITDA and eps growth growing 21, 38 and 47% respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to expand by over 100 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025. Lastly, I wanted to remind you that MAASDAQ will be hosting Investor Day on May 12, which will also be webcast live via a link on Mostec's investor site. We are excited to introduce additional members of our operational management team to the investment community and provide a medium term financial outlook. This concludes our prepared remarks. I'll now turn the call over to the operator for Q and A. Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. If you would like to remove yourself from the queue, press star 11 again. We also ask that you would please limit yourself to one question and one follow up on the same subject and then if you have more questions, you can always return back to the queue by pressing star 11 again. Please wait for your name and company to be announced before proceeding with your question. One moment while we compile the Q and A roster and our first question today will be coming from the line of Alex Riegel of Texas Capital Securities. Your line is open.

Jose, Congratulations to you and your team on another outstanding quarter. Thank you Alex. Good morning. Good morning. In the context of profit margins, growth at Mastec has been very impressive. And now with backlog up 28% year over year, can you talk about how pricing and or contract terms are changing and is there a point where price and contract terms become more important to the company rather than volume? So Alex, I think it's a great question. I think we've been talking about the momentum of the business over the course of the last year. We've obviously seen it in our backlog growth, right? If you I think backlog in 25 was up about 4.5 billion. We're up another 1.4 billion this quarter. I think in the last two quarters alone we're up around 3.5 billion. So I would argue that you know, a lot of the improvements that we've seen in the business from a pricing perspective, obviously from a growth perspective, haven't really even started hitting our financials yet. Right. I think we're just at the beginning of seeing some of the improvements that we saw in 25 relative to backlog and repricing, and I think that'll play through the balance of 26 and into 27. So I definitely think it's something to pay attention to. We feel really good about what we have in backlog. We feel really good about our ability to not just grow our revenue, but I think we've talked about margins a lot of and our intentions to improve them on a segment by segment level. We know we have a lot of opportunity there and we're looking forward to delivering on that. Excellent. And then as it relates to the pipeline market, which appears poised for kind of notable upside. Can you comment on the competitive environment there and how you're positioned? And it sounds like it's a little bit more of a 2027 opportunity from a P and L standpoint, but maybe talk about the timeline here over the next few years. Sure. So nothing's changed. I think going into this year, we said we'd expected to do about 2.5 billion. We knew we would be somewhat constrained because a lot of projects were going to be pending materials that were going to take a long time to come online. So we've always said we thought 27 was a significant growth year for us. We're really happy with the way we started 26. We do think there's some potential at the back end of 26 to maybe bring in some projects and hopefully be a little bit different than what we've been saying. But right now we're very bullish on 27 and beyond. We've talked about getting to historical highs in revenue. So, I mean, we feel great about all of that. I think to the beginning of the question, which was the competitive landscape in the business. There's no question that post pandemic, we saw some companies fail. We saw some companies disappear completely. We saw others de emphasize the pipeline business. So I think the competitive landscape today really benefits Mastec. We never. We continued to invest in the business. We kept our strongest people. I think we've rebuilt. So I think we're in a great position to not just win the market share of the past, but to actually increase our market share throughout the cycle. Very helpful. Thank you.

Good morning, everyone. Good morning, Andy. Lizanne, I'd be curious about your thoughts on this cycle versus others. Your backlog, as you know, is up almost 30% year over year. And that's with pipeline backlog being down. We know you think pipeline earnings will be stronger going forward. I think you expect to grow EPS now mid-30s this year. You're starting to think about that kind of growth being sustainable in 2017. And do you think it will be pipeline leading earnings growth or actually one of your other segments such as clean energy? Yes. So lots of questions in there, Andy. I'd start by saying, look, the momentum of our business is incredible. I think that comparing it to past cycles, I've been CEO since 2007. I can't remember a time where every business was just humming, right. Where everything just, you know, everything just had great opportunities in front of it. Where we see backlog growing across the board, where we see momentum actually increasing. So I think from a total business perspective, it's just as good as I've ever seen and quite frankly, I would only expect it to get better. We're going to have a great year across the board on every financial metric. I think, you know, we've got our Investor Day on May 12th where we're going to lay out some longer term targets. We're really bullish about what we think we can accomplish in the mid to long term and we're excited. We spend so much time, whether it's on these conference calls or at investor conferences, talking about either the previous quarter or the next quarter or the current year. And we're looking forward to having a day where we can lay out a little bit of longer term vision and really give you some long term targets that I think everybody's going to really feel good about. Okay, so then I'll ask you a quick follow up. So just you positively surprised pretty much every quarter in communications over the last few quarters. But I think you raised 26 communications revenue guidance by even less than you beat in Q1. So is it just conservatism or do you continue to see the momentum moving forward across most of your communication businesses?

Yeah, I'd say a couple things I think Paul laid out in his script. We took some one time charges there that impacted margins by about 100 basis points. If not, it kind of would have been flat with last year. When we look at the balance of the year, I mean, you know, we're guided to $17.5 billion number. It was a nice round figure. I don't think you should take anything into the back end, back half, communications, guidance. We have plenty of opportunity there and hopefully we'll continue with our goal of at least meeting but if not beating expectations on a quarter by quarter basis.

Thanks. Good morning and congratulations. Jose, you mentioned that you're seeing potential for exponential growth. And I think it was essentially the data center piece of clean energy and infrastructure. To what extent do you think this is going to be the main narrative for the clean energy segment going forward and how much will natural gas plants be part of that? So I'd say a couple of things. When we look at, you know, we kind of look at our clean energy and infrastructure business and break it out in roughly four buckets, right? So we've got renewables, we've got our industrial business, which would include any new power generation, conventional power generation. We've got our infrastructure business, which is a lot of what we're doing on the civil side. And then we've got our general buildings group, which is what has really been focused on both critical infrastructure and the data center subset. So, you know, I would say if you look at backlog, every one of those had a backlog increase in the first quarter relative to sequential backlog growth. So we're feeling good about all four of them. Obviously the data center opportunity subset is massive and it's one that I think will play a big role in mastec's future. You know, what we found, we, you know, we're on one job currently. What we found is it's an incredible opportunity for us. We bring a really unique skill set that I think many are interested in. We have an incredible number of opportunities that we're going through right now that I think will develop. So we feel good about that part, but quite frankly, we feel good about the whole business. You know, I think we've been, you know, really adamant about what our position is on power generation on the conventional side. Historically done a lot of simple cycle work, haven't done a lot of CCGT work, and we feel good about that. There's a tremendous amount of opportunity of demand. It will be a part of our growth story. It won't be the leading part of our growth story, but it will definitely be a part of our growth story. And I think we're well exposed to all of it. That's great. And then on the power delivery side, I wonder if you can just talk about transmission opportunities for bookings. I'm curious to what extent are customers coming to you looking for skill sets and capacity versus putting out a more competitive process and sort of what's the timing of next major bookings for you?

Thank you. We're really excited about the growth and backlog in our power delivery this quarter. Right. 1.6 book to bill over a $600 million backlog increase. Broad based, no major projects. Kind of pushed that way. From a major project perspective, we're seeing more activity than we ever have. I think we're in a great position. I think the fact that we're working Greenlink and our success on Greenlink has really positioned us differently across the industry. So couldn't be more excited about the opportunities that are on the way and think we're really well positioned. So that will be a big part of our story on a go forward basis. Thank you. Thanks Steve. Thank you.

Yeah, thanks. Good morning everybody. Congrats on the nice quarter. Just wanted to ask on cei, obviously awards there were pretty healthy. Just any color on where the source of strength is coming from when I think across your clean energy, civil street and highway businesses or were there any additional GC awards in the quarter? And then you talked about having about 4 billion of projects under LNTP in that segment. Did that come down with the backlog build here or does that remain elevated still? Thanks. Yeah. So just to reiterate on the last question, because it was similar right on our clean energy and infrastructure business, right in all four buckets, backlog increased. I think maybe in general buildings we were flat. So to the point of it being data center driven, it was not. It was really made up from the other three parts of the business. I would say that our LNTP work is either at the same number or it's actually increased. So I think we feel really good about our potential to continue building backlog in renewables through the balance of the year and for sure for the segment. So I would expect clean energy and infrastructure backlog to be a lot higher by the end of the year than it is today. It may not be every single quarter, but we feel really good about where we're on the year. And again momentum is just really, really strong today.

It's a great question. And by the way, it's the beauty of the business that we're in and I think we'll elaborate a lot on this on our investor day. But the beauty of a turnkey data center site is the number of people that it actually takes on the construction management side is relatively limited. So we can stand up groups relatively quickly to meet our customers needs, right? On the self perform side it's a little different because you need a lot of craft and in some cases we're really well positioned and maybe in some geographies we're not. But from a pure construction management perspective with a relatively small group of people, you can actually do some incredible work on behalf of the customer. And that's really what we've been working on. We've been working about building our resources there. I think we're super well positioned. I think we can take a significant number of projects on concurrently. We're working towards that. And I think again at our investor day we'll get into a lot more details on that. Appreciate it. I'll pass it on.

So. Good morning Adi. I think that a couple of things. I think we've done a great job of organically growing that side of the business. We've really focused on it in the last four or five years. Obviously Greenlink was a solid culmination of that to, to kind of really prove to ourselves and to the industry that we had made significant inroads in that market. Again, the opportunity subset there is incredible. Right now I think the industry is going to substantially grow and again, I think we're super well positioned there. We are not, you know, we do not feel that we need to make an MA transaction in that market to kind of reach the goals that we have internally. But it's definitely an area where if the right opportunity arose, we would definitely pay attention and Consider it. But right now we feel good about where we are, how we're positioned and our ability to win. Awesome. Thanks for that. And then maybe one for Paul. You mentioned lower seasonality than previous years. Can you give us more color on the structural elements that's driving that going forward? Obviously, Q1 performance was great, but would love to know how you're thinking about the structural elements here. A lot of it's just around project timing and working with our customers to promote higher productivity and access to projects that are executing through the end of the year. That was a big focus. The weather helped out a little bit. Weather was a little bit mild in most areas we operate, but overall it's just being proactive and really working with our clients to try to promote opportunities for us to keep our crews and our equipment productive.

Hi, good morning. Congrats on the next quarter and excited about May 12, I guess. Jose, a couple questions. You know, one, as we're thinking about the opportunity that you're going to lay out, how much do you want to differentiate that is, you know, Mastec is largely an organic growth story versus, you know, relying on M and A or joint venture. Maybe you need to do that to manage risk or get into markets, adjacent markets in a, you know, in a proper way. And I guess, you know, my second question on that is just sort of, you have so much growth in front of you, to what degree are you prioritizing the type of growth that you want in that? For Maztech, it's not growth for the sake of growth, but it's more growth for the sake of where you can generate the best margin of return. Thank you. Sure. Thanks, Jamie. I'd say a couple of things. First, let's talk about organic growth versus ma. I think Mastic was in a unique position post pandemic where we really tried to focus on certain core diversification into the energy markets. I think we did that in 20, 22, 23. Obviously those were big acquisitions for us at the time. We said very vocally that we were going to focus on organic growth. We were going to focus on really making our balance sheet a lot healthier and being in a position to put ourselves in a position to do whatever we wanted. And I think We've accomplished that. So I think that was, Barry set our goal. We had levered up a little bit on those acquisitions. We wanted to bring leverage back down. We wanted to fully integrate those acquisitions. We wanted to make sure they were performing at a high level. And I think today we sit here and we can check the box. We've done that. We're excited about that. I think you're seeing the, the beginning of those results. I don't even think we've seen all of those results flow through our financials yet. So we're excited about that. We're also excited about what MA has meant to our business over a really long period of time. We've had a lot of growth via MA since at least in my term as CEO since 2007. We bought some incredible companies and I think you saw us be more active at the end of 25. Right. We bought what we thought were two incredible companies in two market segments that we think have tremendous long term potential and growth opportunities. They're both here just over a quarter. We're excited to have them. They've been fantastic additions to Mastec. But the truth is there's a lot more and we've said we're going to focus more on M and A. There are a ton of opportunities out there, a lot of which we really like and they're very strategic. Right. We're looking at our business in a way of which to figure out where are the areas that we want to grow as a business, where are the internal opportunities that we have relative to the workforce that we have and then where do we need to go outside and try to find some help to either bolster, whether it's a geographic area or an area of work. So I do think you're going to see us be a lot more active in M and A for sure than we've been in the last couple years. I think we started that in 4Q25 and I think you'll see that continue throughout 26. With all that said, I mean, today we feel good about the segments that we're in. We think all of the segments offer us solid growth potential. And more importantly, I think we've got the management teams within each of those businesses to handle the level of growth. So where I would be concerned on growth isn't necessarily on capital allocation because I think some of these, quite frankly aren't even that capital intensive. Some are more. I think we feel good about the return profile of each, but where it becomes really important for us is to understand that we have the leadership strength to be able to deliver on that growth and delivery the optimal margins on that growth. And today, I think we're more than equipped to take on multiple areas of growth, multiple businesses of growth, and I think we're just really starting to enjoy that. I think we've worked really hard over a really long period to put ourselves in the position that we are today. And I think it's time to kind of enjoy the fruits of our labor and to take advantage of those growth opportunities and execute on them. So I don't really see us jumping into a lot of new businesses, but quite frankly, I see us really trying to expand the ones that we're in and take advantage of the opportunities within those. Thanks and congrats.

Thank you. Good morning. Can I ask one question? Given Jose, how you said demand is inflecting so strongly in all your segments, Last year you were resourcing in pipelines and communications. As the demand emerges, how do you feel right now about the ability to keep resourcing upwards to meet this demand, whether it's labor or other facilities that you need? Is that getting harder? So. Good morning, Sanjita. So a couple things I'd say. I'd say we're, you know, at the end of the day, we're a people business, right? It's what differentiates us. It's what makes us who we are. I think it's a critical element. It's an irreplaceable asset. Nobody can replicate the workforce that we built, Right. Especially trying to come in. So it's one of our big moats. It's important to us. It's something that we keep building on. When we look at just pure numbers, right? I think we're up about 6,000 people year over year. We're up just under 2,000 sequentially. So, you know, it's quite frankly, it's a machine, right? We're constantly adding people, we're constantly adding resources. We're constantly manning to the opportunities that are in front of us. It's part of what makes us good at where we're at. It's critical to our success in the long term. And it's something that we're not just investing in, but, you know, we think we're good at. So we'll continue to do that. I think that there's been periods where obviously the hiring impacts margins because you're going from a slower period to a period where you're a lot busier. I think the business is much more consistent today. I just think it's part of the business. We'll continue to grow. We'll continue to grow into the demand and then hopefully benefit from the margin opportunities that are associated with that. Great, that's helpful. And then just a quick follow up on your communications revenue guide. You guys refer to Bead maybe emerging over time and being conservative in your second half outlook. Can you tell us if there is any lead factored into your back half or is that still an optionality in the second half?

the next question, please. Our next question will be coming from the line of Lamb Burke of B Rally Securities. Please go ahead. Thank you. Good morning, Jose. Morning, Liam. Jose, you talked on your prepared comments about the step up in demand for telecom on data center interconnectivity. Are you seeing more of that activity on the long haul or on the local loop of the network? I think both. Right. I think you've got different types of data centers. I think you've got a lot of our customers chasing that business. So I think what makes some customers more competitive than other is the vastness of their infrastructure. So depending on the client, it'll be more specific to one or the other. But I think both will have substantial growth over time, and we're seeing opportunities across both of those. Great. And on power, you had a nice step up in margin.

Is that just better terms of the negotiations or are you just seeing the advantages of your scale? Well, I think it starts with better execution and then it gets into obviously all of the opportunities that the business has today relative to the size and the growth. But at the end of the day, a lot of it is our execution. Again, we made significant investments in 2122 to really grow that business. And I think now a lot of the fruits of those efforts over many years of hard work are starting to pay off. Great. Thank you, Jose. Thanks, Liam. Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question is coming from the line of Mehip Mandolo of Mituzu. Please go ahead.

Hey, thanks for the questions. And hi, Jose. There's a quick one on the gas pipeline. Then it's talking about demand over there. But when are you expecting the orders to kind of flow in on those for next year? After that. Thanks. Yeah. So good morning, Mahit. You know, it hasn't really changed. I think that, you know, we've got an enormous amount of confidence relative to, you know, the conversations we're having with our customers, whether they're verbal awards that we have or the expectations from our customers have laid out to us on what we're going to build. So for us, right, when we look at 27, we think we've got our plate as pretty full as it is. When those turn into contracts and when we can report them in, backlog is a different story. And that's why we keep talking about backlog isn't really representative in that market today. It will be at some point. It's coming, it's close. It will probably be towards the Latter half of 2026. But I can tell you that our visibility Today in the 27 and beyond is fantastic. Appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Justin Hockey of Beard. Go ahead.

Thank you. So I guess I just wanted to get a little more clarity on the guidance. I mean, clearly that the first quarter came in much better than what you were expecting. You beat revenue by 10% and earnings by 40%, but in the full year flowing through a lot less than that. And I know one Q is seasonally the lightest, but you're also having a lot less seasonality than you had historically. So just trying to understand kind of what's underpinning the conservatism as you look at the balance of the year versus what you did in the first quarter. Well, Justin, good morning. Justin. I think that a couple of things I'd say is that's what we did. We kind of pushed the beat in Q1 through the guide through the year, didn't necessarily reforecast the balance of the year. I think that there's a lot of conservatism built into that. Obviously we haven't taken into account that acceleration in the business is going to continue throughout the three quarters and hopefully we can deliver on that. And that'll be the source of our beats throughout the balance of the year. But I think that's how we looked at it. Right. So not a lot more science than that. I think we've got our investor day coming up on May 12th where we're going to lay out, I think, a much longer term vision and we're excited about how the rest of the year can play out for us. So I wouldn't read too much into it. I think we're pretty excited. I don't. I think we took each of the areas where we beat and we kind of pushed it through the year. And obviously if the opportunities continue to exist across all those segments, then we'll do better than what we're saying. Yep. All right. I kind of figured that's what you would say. And looking forward to the analyst day too. I guess the second question, just understanding on the communication side, the exiting from the install to the home market, was that something you guys were expecting? And then I guess the corollary to it, is that all done? So the cost that you took, that's all contained in the quarter, or is that something that's going to kind of continue throughout the year? We don't expect any more to continue throughout the year. I'd say we're still in that business, so we're not out of the business. So let me be maybe a little more clear on what that is. You know, we've had a relationship with DirecTV as far back as I can remember, and I actually think this is a remarkable story. At mastec, I became CEO in 2007. At the time, DirecTV was almost 50% of revenues. Last year, DirecTV was less than 1%. So I think that the fact that what we've been able to do to the business over the course of the last 19 years has been phenomenal. It was a business that at its peak reached almost $700 million in revenue. And again, it was less than 1% of revenues last year. You know, we see challenges in our business at times, right. We had a customer that was, you know, it was all paid television service, satellite driven. Obviously the Internet took off, streaming video took off, the business changed. And I actually think that's part of the beauty of Mastec. Right. We took a business that was such a major part of our financial performance a long time ago. We were able to adapt in the business. We were actually able to help our customers with other technologies like everything that happened relative to fiber and Internet, and we were able to offset that decline over a period of time. I think what gets lost in our story a lot is the fact that we've done an amazing job growing our telecom business over many years, especially over the last few years in an environment where that business massively declined from 700 million to a negligible number. So I think this year we kind of exited a number of markets. It's a small business and we Took some charges in Q1 that represented about 100 basis points. Quite frankly, we probably could have wrecked GDM. We decided not to and it is what it is. So we're thankful for that relationship. We're still going to work for them in any way that we can. We're still going to support them and help them in any way that we can. But I think it's a great reflection of the way that Mostec has matured in the business that we've come and the fact that we've been able to overcome something like that over such a long period and done it with a ton of success. Yep, yep. No, for sure. It's diversification is a big thing from

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question is coming from the line of Monish Somaya of Cantor. Please go ahead. Good morning, Jose, can you remind us what is the mix between maintenance and new projects for your pipeline business? And what I'm trying to figure out is how I should think about the incremental upside to backlog. I mean, obviously the backlog right now is about 1.3 billion out of the 20.3 billion. So I'm just trying to get a sense for that as well. Yeah, I don't have an exact number, but I would tell you is a few years back when the business looked doom and gloom post pandemic, we said that we thought the bottom run rate would be a billion five to a billion eight. We did that based on predominantly a maintenance driven business. So I'd still argue that that's kind of the range and the balance is project driven. So I don't have an exact breakout today, but I would argue that that's pretty close. So I think that as you think about future projects, it'll be the growth off of that base. Right. And obviously Q1, the business did exceptionally well. Favorable outlook for 26. How should I think about 27 in terms of reaching or exceeding your prior peak margins in that business?

Yeah, look, I don't want to get ahead of myself again. I think that at our investor day, we're going to walk through strategy a lot more than what we normally do. I think from that you'll be able to attain the types of things that we're looking at. Again, it's broad based. I think at the end of the day, we're still opportunistic, driven. Right. I don't think. You know, somebody asked a question earlier. I think it was Jamie. Are we chasing revenue? We're not. So for us, it's strategic. I think that we've got some really good opportunities in front of us. I don't really want to kind of tip my hand on that, but I feel like we're in a good spot. I felt like the two acquisitions that we made at the end of last year have been really beneficiary to Mastec. And I think we have a number more that we can make that would really help our company.

Thank you. One moment, please, for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Mark Banke of TD Kawang. Please, go ahead. Thank you. I guess first on the communications progression from Here you're quite precise on what the margin improvement is going to be for the year. But I don't know if you want to put any more precision on second quarter. But the way it looks to me like the margin improvement year over year may need to accelerate in the back half. That's right.

Yeah, Good morning, Mark. I think that's exactly right. So you know, in 25 again we had phenomenal organic growth. In 25, I think it was 34% on a year over year basis. We entered a lot of new markets, we opened a lot of new offices. I think those offices are beginning to mature. I think we'll see the significant impact of that maturity in the second half of the year. That's why we're so comfortable really calling for higher profile margin in the second half of the year. And that's exactly how we expect it to play out. I think considering if you would normalize Q1 for our charges and we kind of look at what's happening in Q2, we feel really good that the progression of that is taking shape and are very confident in being able to say that.

Now the last one is for Paul. This isn't a big increase, but the capex number ticked up just a little bit. Could you talk about what's going on there and maybe more broadly how we should be thinking about kind of capital intensity for the business going forward? Yeah, I said in the comments it's really just about the additional growth we see not just in 26 but in the years ahead. So I mean that's our primary objective around capital allocation is supporting organic growth and fixed assets is a big piece of that. So still relatively low, particularly where we've been historically. So we're still very comfortable with that level of capital intensity, but really just focusing on supporting the demand that we see and the needs of our customers.

Look, I think that's the big change in our business over the longer period. I think we've done a great job at aligning ourselves with key customers, understanding their business, understanding what their risks are. So I think we've managed that really well. We feel really comfortable about our book of business for 27. And as we generally think about it, for the market, I would also add the following because I do think it's important. Right. We are in the middle of an unbelievable opportunity of growth as a country relative to so much of this critical infrastructure. Power is the cog in the wheel. Everybody knows it, everybody's talking about it. The administration knows it, the President knows it, everybody knows it. So while, you know, obviously we're going to get a lot of noise at the end of the day, issues like this have to be fixed because if not, it has, you know, much, much greater implications. And I have a high level of confidence that, you know, the things that need to be done to fix issues like this will happen irrespective of that. That was a general comment for the industry. I feel good about our portfolio, but, you know, just seeing what's happening in Washington, seeing how they're reacting to certain things. I promise you that renewables are an incredibly important part of the story in the near to midterm. And they understand that and they will do what they have to do to make sure that that doesn't delay meaningful investment in this country. Great.

Thanks, Jose. And then as a follow up on that topic, one thing I've been trying to track is this LNTP to NTP timeframe when it comes to solar and renewables. And so for you guys, what is that typical timeline with customers when they sign lntp, Is it typically six to seven months before you guys go to ntp, or is it maybe nine months? Just every EPC has a different kind of average based on geographic mix and so forth. So was curious kind of where you guys sit. Thanks. Yeah, I think it depends on the customer, right? Some customers you have alliance agreement with Other you're just doing specific projects. So I think that's vastly different between the two. You know, we don't go to backlog until financial close on the project, which, you know, a lot of times is late in the cycle of that project. So some could be open longer than others. But again, it's an important metric for us because it gives us visibility into what we're going to book into new work over time. But you know, I don't think, you know, I would say the majority of it, if not all of it is subject to is less than a year. Great, thanks very much. I'll pass it on. Thanks, Phil.

I think it started. Right. I mean we've announced back, I want to say maybe even at the end of 24, our first award relative to a customer that had gone after that work and specifically won a project around it, I think this is a really long cycle. I think there's going to be an enormous amount of work that happens across the country. Obviously data centered construction is really a cycle that's just starting. So we feel good about it. We think that is a MASTEC TAM number. So it's just a massive opportunity.

I mean, we have a portion of our business that's all book and burn. So we would expect to have, I mean, there is some book and burn built into our guidance, thus, you know, our backlog levels, you know, don't fully support the full year anyway. So we need some book and burn. But that's a normal part of the business and we will, you know, we definitely feel good about that and would. And so to the question, right to the, I guess broader question, which is there are opportunities for more book and burn to improve even what we're saying. I think the short answer to that is yes.

Yeah, look, I don't think there was anything abnormal about our margin execution in Q1. Right. We've had plenty of quarters where we've done as well. So I think that's just a moment in time where you had good utilization, you had a lot of work and you were able to perform it at a high level. So we're obviously not guiding to that for the balance of the year, but we would hope that we can continue to deliver on that. Again, utilization is a key driver there, but we had a good quarter and hopefully it'll continue.