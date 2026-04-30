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April 30, 2026 5:31 PM 32 min read

Cerus Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n78ea5qg/

Summary

Cerus reported a 24% increase in first-quarter product revenue to $53.7 million, driven by strong performance in their global platelet franchise and the US ISC business.

The company raised its full-year 2026 product revenue guidance to between $227 and $231 million and increased the IFC revenue guidance to $22 to $24 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 10-12% and 30-40%, respectively.

Cerus highlighted its strategic initiatives focused on sustainable double-digit growth, advancing innovation, and strengthening financial foundations, with significant progress noted in the adoption of INTERCEPT technology in both North America and EMEA regions.

Operational highlights include increased North American platelet kit volumes and successful expansion in international markets, particularly with a multi-year contract renewal with the French Blood Establishment.

Management expressed confidence in the long-term growth potential, supported by the company's global commercial footprint and pipeline, and highlighted upcoming milestones for the Intercept Red Blood Cell program and the INT200 device.

The financial outlook includes an expectation for continued positive adjusted EBITDA and a focus on achieving GAAP profitability, emphasizing disciplined expense management and operating leverage.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tim Lee (Head of Investor Relations)

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Green (Chief Financial Officer)

Obi Greenman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. And as a reminder to ask a question, press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To remove yourself, press star 11 again. One moment for our questions. The first one comes from the line of Josh Jennings with TD Cowan. Please proceed.

Josh Jennings (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)

Obi Greenman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Maybe just talk about the outlook for the US Intercept platelet franchise versus the OUS Intercept platelet franchise and where you're seeing more upside relative to the outlook at the beginning of the year. Yeah, thanks a lot Josh. And thanks for the kind comments to start.

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Jennings (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Jennings (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)

Outstanding. Thanks for the incremental detail and congratulations on a strong start to the year.

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks a lot, Josh.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Bill Boniello with Craig Hallam. Please proceed. Thanks.

Bill Boniello (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)

Hey, I also wanted to say congratulations to OB and Vivek in terms of questions. So you gave some timing on the expected regulatory catalyst. I'm wondering if you could maybe give us some sense of the timeline from, you know, the events that you talked about today until we reach revenue generation and maybe some of the key milestones along that pathway to commercialization.

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thanks for the question, Bill. I presume you're talking about red cells and not the INT 200, which will be filing for PMA imminently here in the United States.

Obi Greenman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bill Boniello (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)

And then. Thank you. Just as a follow up to that, maybe just give us some thoughts on sort of the implications in terms of business, whether it's penetration or pricing or simply this being an enabler of retention in terms of launching that, that IMT 200.

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bill Boniello (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)

Sure. Thank you. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder, if you do have a question, simply press star11 to get in the queue. Our next question is from Mark Massaro with btig. Please proceed.

Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Okay, great. And then I know probably not core to the thesis or anything, but I figured I would ask if you're still planning to pursue regulatory approval for platelets in China and maybe any update on that process? Yeah. Thanks, Mark.

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Yep, that makes perfect sense. Congrats on the strong quarter, guys.

Vivek Jayaraman (Chief Operating Officer and Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Thanks, Mark.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude our Q and A session and conference for today. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.

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