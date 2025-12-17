12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock increased by 5.3% to $1.2 during Wednesday's after-market session.

(NASDAQ:JFBR) stock increased by 5.3% to $1.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

(NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares increased by 4.16% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.

(NYSE:CHGG) shares increased by 4.16% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million. Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares increased by 3.61% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

(NASDAQ:VEEE) shares increased by 3.61% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares increased by 3.31% to $0.24.

(NASDAQ:ECDA) shares increased by 3.31% to $0.24. Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock rose 2.29% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.5 million.

Losers

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock declined by 3.1% to $1.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CNTY) stock declined by 3.1% to $1.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million. RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ:RCT) stock declined by 2.97% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:RCT) stock declined by 2.97% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago. Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock fell 2.19% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

(NASDAQ:AZI) stock fell 2.19% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) stock declined by 1.94% to $12.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:NAVN) stock declined by 1.94% to $12.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 1.73% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

(NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 1.73% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. Lanvin Group Hldgs (NYSE:LANV) shares decreased by 1.64% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.