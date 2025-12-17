12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock increased by 5.3% to $1.2 during Wednesday's after-market session.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares increased by 4.16% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares increased by 3.61% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares increased by 3.31% to $0.24.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock rose 2.29% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.5 million.
Losers
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock declined by 3.1% to $1.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
- RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ:RCT) stock declined by 2.97% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock fell 2.19% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) stock declined by 1.94% to $12.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 1.73% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Lanvin Group Hldgs (NYSE:LANV) shares decreased by 1.64% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CANGCango Inc
$1.31-1.50%
CHGGChegg Inc
$0.9055-1.57%
CNTYCentury Casinos Inc
$1.30-2.03%
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.2167-24.2%
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$1.13-8.08%
KAVLKaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
$0.1590-12.0%
LANVLanvin Group Holdings Ltd
$1.74-7.94%
NAVNNavan Inc
$12.67-0.22%
RCTRedCloud Holdings PLC
$1.34-%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$1.762.25%
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$1.181.29%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.