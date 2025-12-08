12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock rose 5.4% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock increased by 4.48% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock rose 4.42% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares moved upwards by 4.13% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares increased by 1.91% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million.

Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock increased by 1.83% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $714.7 million.

Losers

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 4.1% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock declined by 2.86% to $312.91. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares fell 2.33% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock fell 1.91% to $7.71. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares decreased by 1.86% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 1.76% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.3 million.

