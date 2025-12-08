12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock rose 5.4% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock increased by 4.48% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock rose 4.42% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares moved upwards by 4.13% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares increased by 1.91% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock increased by 1.83% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $714.7 million.
Losers
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 4.1% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock declined by 2.86% to $312.91. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares fell 2.33% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock fell 1.91% to $7.71. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares decreased by 1.86% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 1.76% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CSLCarlisle Companies Inc
$320.42-1.01%
CTRMCastor Maritime Inc
$2.273.18%
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.79185.57%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.2739-4.50%
FGIFGI Industries Ltd
$7.53-16.5%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$0.55392.01%
NRGVEnergy Vault Holdings Inc
$4.403.29%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$1.26-1.17%
SPCEVirgin Galactic Holdings Inc
$4.555.57%
SPWRSunPower Inc
$1.57-1.56%
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$7.1026.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.