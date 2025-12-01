12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) stock increased by 30.4% to $1.26 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares moved upwards by 22.59% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) stock moved upwards by 20.05% to $165.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) stock rose 11.3% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
- Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) shares moved upwards by 10.95% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) stock increased by 9.52% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
Losers
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock declined by 14.5% to $3.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI) shares decreased by 13.91% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock decreased by 12.25% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) stock decreased by 11.31% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock declined by 10.05% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock fell 9.76% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
