12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock moved upwards by 36.2% to $0.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

(NASDAQ:LUCY) shares moved upwards by 3.87% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

(NASDAQ:PRPH) shares increased by 3.09% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

(NASDAQ:PDSB) stock rose 2.85% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.

(NASDAQ:XAIR) stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Kairos Pharma (AMEX:KAPA) shares rose 2.41% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

Losers

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) stock decreased by 12.8% to $1.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(AMEX:STXS) stock declined by 6.37% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $252.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:MSPR) shares fell 5.6% to $0.53.

(AMEX:AIM) shares fell 4.77% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IMRN) shares declined by 4.25% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

(NASDAQ:MGX) stock fell 4.1% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

